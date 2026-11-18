REBRANDING MAGA’s Richest Backer Brutally Dumps Trump—While Traveling With Him The once-trillionaire has supposedly shifted his political leanings after the GOP’s midterm rout. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/X

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The world’s richest man has publicly announced his separation from MAGA, despite having spent half a billion dollars promoting Republican candidates in the midterms.

Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire, tried to distance himself from President Donald Trump and paint himself as a moderate during an interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

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While traveling with the 80-year-old president on his trip to Shenzhen, China, Musk affirmed that he is “not MAGA” and that he believes “there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

Musk is currently in China with Trump for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

“I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like—if that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” he said.

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Though he once described himself as “half-Republican, half-Democrat,” the 55-year-old tech billionaire said during Trump’s 2024 campaign rallies that he was “dark MAGA” and wore one of the president’s black “Make America Great Again” hats.

Musk has even worn his black MAGA hat inside the Oval Office. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Musk told DealBook that his $500 million investment in Republican midterm races had “failed” and that “it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money.”

“Obviously, the Republicans were routed in this election,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said. “The money that I spent was—I think I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe, it would have been much worse without that.”

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“If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he added.

Musk also weighed in on the sex scandal surrounding ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whom he described as “a friend of mine.”

Both Musk and Huang are in Trump's inner circle of emotional support billionaires. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

He said that the company’s decision to force Huang out was “like kicking Michael Jordan off of your team.”

“I don’t think he’s disloyal to the United States,” he said of his billionaire friend, who admitted to an extramarital relationship with a Chinese woman believed by U.S. intelligence to have been spying for Beijing.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump, 80, and Musk, a former Democrat, have shared a complicated relationship.

The Tesla CEO joined the administration as a special government employee early in Trump 2.0, helping establish the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Later on, however, a feud over the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” would cause their alliance to fracture in spectacular fashion.

Elon Musk escalated his fallout with the president into overdrive when he posted on X that Trump “is in the Epstein files.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk accused Trump on June 5, 2025 of appearing in the Epstein files during a tweetstorm attacking the president.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” the owner of X, formerly Twitter, wrote at the time. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Elon Musk’s post that accused President Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files on Thursday. Elon Musk/X

Trump’s name has appeared in previously released court records, Epstein’s contact book and flight logs showing he flew on the financier’s private jet at least seven times. However, those records do not implicate Trump in Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes. Trump has denied wrongdoing and said he never visited Epstein’s private island.

The massive blowup led Musk to float a new “America Party” and threaten to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, but neither came to fruition.

The pair’s bond repaired over time, with Musk returning to the Oval Office around last November. Since then, Musk has remained an ally of the president, joining him on his current trip to China.

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