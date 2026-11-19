XI'S THE ONE Suck-Up Trump Fawns Over ‘Friend’ at Dictator Lovefest The three leaders gushed about their nations’ “special responsibility” to the world.

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Donald Trump has fawned over Chinese autocrat Xi Jinping in a cringeworthy appearance at the APEC summit in China.

Fresh from licking the boots of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the 80-year-old president decided it was time to lovebomb his host, Chinese Communist Party chief Xi.

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With the American and Chinese delegations across from one another at a long table, Trump reeled off garbled platitudes about friendship and peace, while also suggesting he was uniquely qualified to prevent conflict between the two countries.

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“Had a little meeting with President Putin just to set the stage, and I think we’ll have a, maybe a successful meeting,” he said. “But it’s an honor to be with you.

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“You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship. And I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem. We’re never gonna have a problem. So thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you, everybody.”

The Chinese delegation did not respond to the comments, according to C-SPAN’s footage.

Trump gushed over Xi at the bilateral talks. Andres Martinez Casares/via REUTERS

That bilateral talks preceded all three men meeting together in trilateral talks.

Xi, 73, said the unprecedented sit-down was of “groundbreaking significance,” according to China’s Xinhua news agency. “We should learn from history,” he said, adding, “Adversity reveals true responsibility.”

The three men later met for trilateral talks. Andres Martinez Casares/via REUTERS

“Humanity lives in a single ‘global village’ where everyone’s fortunes are interconnected,” Xi said, noting that the major powers, in other words, the ones represented in that room, had what he called “special responsibilities.”

There has been little mention of Jensen Huang, the former Nvidia CEO and Trump ally who stood down after it was revealed that he had had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Trump, Xi, and Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa, Shenzhen. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

Asked by Fox News whether he had discussed the Huang affair with Xi at dinner the following night, Trump said he had not. “We did not discuss it,” he said, according to a Reuters report. “I might have referred to it just briefly because it’s such a tragedy.”

During the trilateral, Trump took the opportunity to continue the charm offensive, thanking Xi for welcoming him “so warmly,” according to the BBC. He added that he was “delighted” to be there at the summit and said they were “really making history.”

Trump has been spending time with some of the world’s premier strongmen. Andres Martinez Casares/via REUTERS

At another point during the summit, Trump was spotted trying to help Xi catch up with him on an escalator, seemingly trying to hold his hand.

Hours before, Trump gave Putin a very warm welcome, too.

“Who is he? … He’s my friend,” he said as the two men greeted each other on Thursday.

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Trump was all smiles, whispering in the autocrat’s ear, patting him on the arm and grabbing him on the elbow. Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, an American ally, in 2022, has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and stretched the NATO alliance to its limits.

It is the first time the three leaders have met together at the same time. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump told the 74-year-old Russian leader. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this.”

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