#FAMILYPHOTO Trump Smirks at Putin in Awkward Staged Photo With Dictators Xi Jinping smiled like an adoring father as Vladimir Putin looked as if he were about to dap up Trump.

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President Donald Trump is back amongst his favorite dictators, and he couldn’t be happier.

After a “bro hug” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on Wednesday, the 80-year-old couldn’t wait to see his other strongman pal, Vladimir Putin.

Video footage from the Shenzhen International Exchange Center shows Putin bypassing other APEC Economic Leaders to greet a grinning Trump.

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Trump looked very happy to see Putin. Iori Sagisawa/via REUTERS

A clip was shared on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. “President #Putin joined fellow #APEC Economic Leaders for a #FamilyPhoto,” its caption read.

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In a Reuters photograph of the embrace, Xi smiles like an adoring father as Putin looks like he is about to dap up Trump.

Trump is in town for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. He and Xi are expected to discuss lingering tensions from last year’s trade war.

They are then expected to sit down with Putin for the first-ever three-way summit between the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia.

Trump also gave Xi a “bro hug.” Carlos Barria/REUTERS

It is also expected to center on nuclear disarmament, though Trump stated before departing Washington that the three leaders would also explore joint efforts to resolve the U.S. conflict with Iran and bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has also signaled a willingness to negotiate a settlement to the conflict without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the table.

However, Trump is now viewed as “weakened” after sweeping Democratic victories in the midterm elections and may be treated differently.

With his stock at a nadir, his bargaining power won’t be what it used to be, and foreign leaders will look to take advantage of it, commentators have suggested.

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“They will view the president as somewhat weakened now,” former Obama official Kurt Tong, now working at consultancy firm The Asia Group, said.

A second Asian diplomat told Politico that foreign leaders “no longer feel as intimidated by him.”

Trump has embraced Russia, despite the better judgment of some in his inner circle, according to reports. The president even threatened to undercut Western economic pressure on Russia and solidarity efforts with Ukraine when he signed a deal last month to allow Russian fuel to be imported into the U.S.

The move was designed to ease fuel pressure on the U.S. as a result of Trump’s war in Iran. “I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the entire global economy,” Putin said.

However, much of the fuel has not even reached the U.S., and prices remain high.

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