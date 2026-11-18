FRIENDS LIKE THESE Trump, 80, Makes Cringe Blunders Moments After Rambling Speech The president ran into an old friend who has been accused of swindling her own people out of billions.

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Donald Trump has been filmed making a string of toe-curling blunders moments after a rambling speech in the Philippines.

The president, 80, arrived at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday morning for a luncheon with the country’s president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., before jetting off to China for the main event of his Asian tour: a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But he made sure to embarrass himself on the way out. During his remarks at the meal, he brought up Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a U.S. WW1 general who was bestowed with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army in 1935.

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Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. put on a lavish state banquet for Trump at Malacañang Palace. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Why the hell shouldn’t I get that?” Trump barked. It was unclear whether he wanted the honor or the gold.

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MacArthur, former Chief of Staff of the United States Army, received the title—and the shiny gift—a year after organizing the Philippine Army, following the country’s achievement of semi-independent status from the U.S. in 1935.

Trump also went on a rant about Christmas after seeing the decorations in the presidential palace.

“You know, in our country, they said, ‘Let’s not use Christmas anymore’. In 2016, we ended that. That was ended,” he said.

General Douglas MacArthur in Manila in 1945. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

But his most awkward blunder came when he bumped into an old acquaintance, former first lady Imelda Marcos, Bongbong’s mother.

Imelda, seated in a wheelchair and dressed in all-pink, greeted Trump as he left the palace. A pair of videos shot by the president’s special assistant, Margo Martin, captured the awkwardness.

In one clip, Imelda welcomes him back to the Philippines before he remarks on her looks. “She’s always the most beautiful,” Trump says, before the former first lady hands him a gift and mutters something about “the next world peace deal.”

Marla Maples, Joey Adams, Donald Trump and Imelda Marcos attend Adams’ 80th Birthday Party at the Helmsley Hotel, January 7, 1991, in New York City. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“I’ve known her for a long time,” Trump says, adding that he’s off to China and that “Xi loves you!”

Imelda positions her hands in a praying motion, and Trump appears to try to imitate it but, because he’s holding the gift, he can’t close his palms.

The former first lady and four-term congresswoman then kept her hands in the praying position, and Trump, after patting her shoulder and wagging his finger in her face, pinched her fingers in an apparent substitute for a handshake, Martin’s second video shows.

Trump pinched her fingers for some reason. Margo Martin/X

Trump, whose hand was slathered with bruise-concealing makeup throughout the trip, has known the 97-year-old for years, since they began moving in the same New York City social circles.

Imelda was first first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, but — after a bloodless uprising — was driven into exile in Hawaii alongside her authoritarian ruler husband, who died on the island in 1989.

She returned to her homeland in 1991 to face charges and to rebuild her family’s political dynasty. She served in the Philippine House of Representatives, and her son eventually became president in 2022. Her grandson, Sandro Marcos, 32, is now a congressman.

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During the 21 years Ferdinand Marcos Sr. ruled the Philippines with his wife by his side, billions went missing. Some estimates place the amount as high as $30 billion.

Imelda faced numerous corruption and criminal charges in the Philippines and the U.S. The Philippine Supreme Court overturned her last remaining conviction in September.

Trump, meanwhile, has apparently had issues with handshakes since arriving in Asia. Seconds after touching down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, he clasped onto a woman’s hands as she reached out to retrieve a U.S. and Philippine flag from him. He apparently thought that, despite being part of his delegation, she was trying to greet him.

Ferdinand Marcos and first lady Imelda Marcos have been accused of swindling their country out of billions. Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket via Getty Images

The blond-haired woman snatched the flags and disappeared as Trump shook hands with local dignitaries while “Y.M.C.A.” played.

Trump’s blunders on the Asia trip have not been confined to greetings. He has also been walking with a suspicious gait and made a strange remark about genetics soon after landing.

“It’s a true pleasure to be back in the Philippines. I’ve been here numerous times, and I just don’t want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great,” Trump told Ferdinand Marcos Jr., referring to his parents as if they had both died.

“You have very good genetics, I can tell you that,” he added.

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