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Murdoch Paper Shreds Trump and His Goons With Brutal Question

“It’s hard to believe the timing is a coincidence,” the paper said.

Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By Isabel van Brugen

Rupert Murdoch’s flagship newspaper has attacked Donald Trump as Ukraine presses his administration to explain crippling disruptions to a military version of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board unleashed on the president, 80, and his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported “significant disruptions” to Starshield’s operations over the past several days. The disruptions have severely hampered Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian forces and drone attacks.

President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin

Trump has a warm relationship with the Russian dictator.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senior Ukrainian officials told The Financial Times they believed the Starshield speed restrictions were intended to pressure Kyiv during the latest round of peace talks with Russia. One senior official said Washington appeared to be seeking to strengthen Moscow’s position, as Trump seeks to put an end to the conflict that began nearly five years ago.

“U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff landed in Moscow Thursday, and are they bearing another big gift for Vladimir Putin?” the newspaper’s editorial board asked in an opinion piece.

The paper’s editorial board said that “it’s hard to believe the timing is a coincidence” given that restrictions on Starshield “harm Ukrainian defenses and help the Russians.”

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.

Elon Musk, whose Starlink satellite internet system is the backbone of Ukraine’s failing Starshield defense system. Musk was accused in October of ordering the system to be restricted.

Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo via Reuters

“Mr. Trump keeps pressuring Ukraine to make peace, though Kyiv has repeatedly offered to accept cease-fires,” the paper said. “Mr. Putin routinely rejects them, yet Mr. Trump keeps offering him sanctions relief and other concessions and getting nothing in return. The result is more bloodshed, not peace.”

It’s not the first time that the Ukrainian government has reported restrictions to the satellite system that its military uses to intercept drones from Russia. Speed limits were previously imposed on Starshield terminals in October, amid allegations that Musk personally ordered the restrictions.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska on August 15, 2025.
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Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly insisted that he has no idea who is behind the speed restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Kushner and Witkoff met Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday.

Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS

On Thursday, Zelensky said on X that “units have been recording significant disruptions to Starshield’s operations.”

“This directly affects our ability to intercept Russian jet-powered ‘shahed’ drones. These drones come from those areas, and because of the speed restrictions, we simply cannot catch up with them in time,” the Ukrainian leader said.

“We are trying to get the details from the American side, but so far, we know very little.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky is pressing the White House for answers.

LUDOVIC MARIN/via REUTERS

“If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going. We need to be clear and never recognize Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory in any way,” Zelensky added.

President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin
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A Ukrainian official told Axios that the restrictions have been ongoing for three days.

“On the first day there were 10% limitations, on the second day 50%, and today 100% of the missions fail because of restrictions,” the official said.

The Journal has not shied away from criticizing Trump throughout his second term in the White House, angering the president, who last May said the “rotten” newspaper had “gone to hell.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

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Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van BrugenFreelance Writer

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