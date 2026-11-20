“It’s so embarrassing watching him interact with these guys,” the late-night host said.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Jimmy Kimmel has annihilated President Donald Trump for fawning over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China, where he called him “my friend.”

The late-night host tore into his longtime nemesis after the 80-year-old president met Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen and gave him a very affectionate welcome.

Trump was filmed entering a room and saying, when he spotted his Russian counterpart, “Who is he? He’s my friend.”

“I mean, it’s so embarrassing watching him interact with these guys,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said Thursday. “Russia is our enemy. They don’t like us. They are bombing our allies going on now for almost 5 years. Look at how he greets him.”

Play Video

Kimmel was referring to Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which he launched in February 2022. Trump’s attempts to broker a peace deal and an end to the conflict have all so far failed. Meanwhile, his relations with the dictator have warmed, alarming Ukraine and its allies.

The late-night host replayed a clip of their interaction.

“‘He’s my friend,’ he sounds like, um, Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons,” Kimmel said.

“How is that OK with anyone? Vladimir Putin is a terrible person. He’s a brutal dictator. He is a murderer. He kills people. He poisons them. He has them shoved out of windows. But I guess that’s all OK because ‘he’s my friend,’” Kimmel went on.

Donald Trump and his Russian friend Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of a summit in China. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Kimmel then displayed a photo of Trump standing beside Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide while in federal custody in New York City in August 2019 as he awaited trial on new sex trafficking charges. Trump and Epstein were once friendly, but the president said they fell out in 2004.

“My God. I mean, even if you voted for this guy, you have to admit he has the worst taste in friends,” Kimmel said.

Trump met Putin this week during a whirlwind trip to Asia that included a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After their highly anticipated meeting in China’s south-eastern city of Shenzhen, Trump, Putin and Xi issued a “joint declaration of peace” on Thursday, saying that “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

Trump, Xi, and Putin held a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, this week. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S., Russia and China agreed to hold a dialogue “on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

“Putin, Vladimir Putin, does not want us to succeed,” Kimmel reminded the president. “He has thousands of nuclear warheads pointed at us. He has the nuclear codes to do that on him at all times in a briefcase he brought along with his carry-on luggage [to China].”

Kimmel’s beef with Trump goes way back. Last September, Disney took Kimmel’s show off the air briefly after he made comments about the MAGA reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death that drew threats of a shutdown by the FCC commissioner. In April, after Kimmel joked about his marriage to first lady Melania Trump during a mock roast, the president demanded on Truth Social that ABC fire him.

Kimmel joked at the time that the first lady had the “glow” of an “expectant widow,” poking fun at the president’s age and health issues, frequently documented by the Daily Beast.

Epstein has proven to be a headache for Donald Trump, as questions about their relationship persist. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!!” Trump wrote.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.