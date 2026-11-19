BROMANCE Mystery Swirls Over Giddy Trump’s Whisper to ‘Friend’ Putin The president hailed the Russian strongman as “my friend” before making a secret remark.

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Speculation is swirling about what Donald Trump whispered in Vladimir Putin’s ear after lavishing him with affection in China.

The two met Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. In footage, the U.S. president enters the room and spots the Russian strongman, exclaiming, “Who is he? He’s my friend.”

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The two then shake hands and pat each other on the shoulder, and Trump whispers something in Putin’s ear, to which the usually stony-faced Putin responds with a broad smile.

Exactly what Trump said is inaudible. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump shakes hands with Putin at the APEC summit. Trump has long praised the Russian leader. Sergei Bobylov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Trump then expressed his hopes for the discussions ahead, which Russian officials said were mostly focused on the Ukraine war.

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“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this.”

After the meeting, Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov told reporters the meeting went well, and Putin left in an “excellent mood.”

Trump has for years lavished the authoritarian leader with praise, and has rarely publicly criticized him.

During his second term, Trump has pledged to end Russia’s war with Ukraine, but has offered little criticism of Russia’s brutal tactics, which have included targeting civilians with missile and drone strikes and allegedly committing widespread human rights violations.

Instead, Trump has focused his ire on U.S. ally Ukraine, seeking at times to pin blame on Kyiv for the war, and using crucial military aid and intelligence as leverage.

Trump has long placed special emphasis on the chemistry he says he has with strongman leaders such as Putin and summit host Xi Jinping of China.

Trump, Xi, and Putin at the APEC summit. It was their first-ever trilateral meeting. Andres Martinez Casares/via Reuters

Trump’s meeting with Putin came ahead of the first ever trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump.

But there seems to be little sign that Putin is prepared to back down and agree to a ceasefire, as Russia continues to press its goals of seizing swathes of Ukrainian territory and isolating it from its international allies.

Trump’s affection for Putin has long astounded U.S. security officials, and ahead of his first election victory in 2016, a document from a former British spy circulated, claiming that Russia had secured compromising information on Trump. Trump has long denied the claims.

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After meeting with Putin and Xi on Thursday, Trump said the leaders had a “special responsibility” to maintain communication, but the meeting produced few major diplomatic breakthroughs.

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