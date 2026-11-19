FRIENDS...TO A POINT Trump Humiliated by ‘Friends’ at Dictator Party An American reporter was barred from entering the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

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The White House was forced to beg for an American reporter’s credentials to be reinstated after she was booted out of President Donald Trump’s summit with his dictator pals.

On Thursday, Trump, 80, sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and their host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, for a three-way discussion on war, money, and power in Shenzhen, a Chinese tech hub.

The gaggle of strongman leaders declared the discussions a victory, and everything appeared to be plain sailing until China pulled rank on the U.S. in a roundabout way.

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Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern was evicted from a Trump-Xi-Putin presser in China. Screengrab

Beijing officials were rattled by an earlier question from a Bloomberg reporter about the scandal surrounding Jensen Huang, the Nvidia co-founder who admitted having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

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Before the trilateral meeting, the publication’s chief political correspondent Annmarie Hordern shouted, “President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?”

She was then told she could not enter the trilateral meeting. White House pool reports suggested that officials came down hard on the press gaggle barking questions, deeming it rude.

A White House pool report stated that U.S. officials essentially had to beg Trump’s Chinese friends to have Hordern reinstated.

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“The White House is still advocating for her inclusion, so we’ll see if she gets in,” it read.

Despite the best efforts of the Americans, the Chinese were in no mood to discuss. “A WH official said they pushed to have her reinstated but Chinese officials insisted she be excluded,” an updated pool report said.

Jack Posobiec, the controversial “reporter” that Trump brought to China with him, said the officials were swift and brutal.

“I was standing next to the Bloomberg reporter when she asked out the question. It was immediate that the CCP officials responded and said she was banned from the Trilateral. The 1st Amendement really means something when you see countries without it,” he said, spelling “Amendment” incorrectly.

Trump also gave Xi a “bro hug.” Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich posted on X, saying that it was “commendable that the WH is advocating for press access.”

She also said that “President Trump lamented the lack of press visibility/access on this trip.”

Earlier, on The Five, she described the press environment on trips to countries with less press freedom than in the U.S.

“Events are not just dictated by the American leadership, but, you know, the Chinese and the Russians, they have a say in the format as well and how much press they do or do not let in. It’s always a point of pride when you see the United States argue for the importance of media coverage and, you know, refuse to send the president in without the American press.”

Trump took time to lovebomb Xi during his visit to China, telling him: “You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship. And I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem. We’re never gonna have a problem.”

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