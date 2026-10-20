KISS OFF Trump Humiliated as Melania Leaves Him Hanging in Cringe Video Melania served up some questionable body language.

President Donald Trump has been humiliated by his wife Melania in a cringeworthy new video.

The first lady, 56, made a rare public appearance with her 80-year-old husband on Monday. The pair both signed an executive order linked to Melania’s campaign to improve women’s health through research, prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

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At a ceremony in the White House, the pair sat down to sign the document together. After scrawling his signature with a Sharpie, Trump bragged, “Oh, that’s a good one.” After his wife began to sign, Trump turned to loyal members of his administration standing behind him, then remarked, “I don’t know if her signature means anything.”

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in the Rose Garden. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Melania smiled and responded, “Yours is the most important,” while Trump watched her sign the document and remarked, “Hmm, oh that looks very similar.” Trump’s signature was almost three times the size of his wife’s.

President Donald Trump shows off his and Melania Trump's signature on an executive order. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As the administration laughed at Trump’s attempt a joke, Melania said, “Copy everything, right?”

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Trump held up the signed document for applause, awkwardly reached to grab his wife’s hand, then went in for a kiss.

President Donald Trump's hand hovers as he puckers up with his wife. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Melania promptly turned her head away from her husband of 21 years, so he appeared to kiss the side of her head. The interaction was noticed by journalist Aaron Rupar, who noted on X, “Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss,” adding the flushed face emoji.

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After the botched kiss, Trump continued to hold her hand, then patted it several times and said, “Great job.” She replied, “Thank you, you too.”

Trump repeatedly patted his wife's hand. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

It was Melania’s first major appearance with her husband at the White House since they held a reception for Gold Star Families on October 6, which was closed to the media; however, she did post a solemn video after the event.

“As we reflect on the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes, we hold the deepest respect for America’s Gold Star families,” she wrote on social media. “You carry the profound loss of a loved one who gave their life to safeguard our freedom.

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 25, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Before that, Melania was photographed with her husband at the White House on September 25 as they welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order as he is joined by first lady Melania Trump and members of his administration in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

During her speech, Melania said she had a vision for a “new standard for women’s health in America,” and told the assembled audience, “Previous generations fought for women’s rights.”

The executive order establishes the White House Women’s Health Task Force, which will be led by the president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles. Last month she announced she had finished treatment for breast cancer.

It also requires Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to establish a Women’s Health Division to “coordinate research, address gaps in scientific understanding, and accelerate the translation of discoveries into better health outcomes.”

The National Institutes of Health established an Office of Research on Women’s Health in 1990. The new division will work with that office to expand its research programs, according to Politico. The Trump administration attempted to cut funding provided to the NIH earlier this year.

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Vaccine skeptic RFK Jr. stood behind the Trumps as the document was signed. His history with women’s health during his tenure in the Trump administration is complicated.

He followed Trump claiming that Tylenol used in pregnancy was linked to autism last October, by saying while he could not “definitely” say it causes autism, it was “very suggestive.”

Last year, Kennedy Jr. excluded healthy pregnant women from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine boosters as part of the CDC recommended immunization schedule.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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