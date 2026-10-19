SOFT FURNISHINGS Trump Hijacks Melania Event to Make Bonkers Decor Brag As the president prepared to sign an executive order his wife had pioneered, he veered off script to boast about his custom-made cushions. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Reuters

It took Donald Trump just 17 seconds to hijack his wife’s big moment on Monday and start bragging about his own passion project: renovating the White House.

The president and first lady had gathered in the Rose Garden with guests to unveil Melania’s latest initiative: a new women’s health unit at the National Institutes of Health and a White House task force to address gaps in research and treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

First lady Melania Trump smiles as US President Donald Trump holds an executive order on women's health during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But as the president prepared to sign the executive order, he veered off script to boast his custom-made cushions and wax lyrical about his stone paving, his new helipad and the ever-expanding ballroom.

“Melania works so hard, you wouldn’t believe it, and she’s accomplished so much in a very short period of time,” the 80-year-old president said before looking around his Rose Garden and getting distracted by the stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please, and if I might, that stone is so beautiful,” he began, and launched into a lengthy explanation of why the grass had to go.

US first lady Melania Trump speaks next to President Donald Trump at a signing ceremony of an executive order on women's health, spearheaded by first lady Melania Trump, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Umit Bektas/REUTERS

He explained that the Rose Garden had been built on a wetland, leaving the grass perpetually soggy and ruining the shoes of women attending events there.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Then came the cushions.

“Those beautiful yellow cushions,” he said, observing the Mar-a-Lago style cushions he installed.

“They’re supposed to be half an inch high. I said, ‘How about four inches?’ Don’t they feel nice? They don’t make them in four inches. I had them specially made four inches for everybody, so it lifts you up higher, and it’s a lot more comfortable than the one-inch deal.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Cheryl Hines and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin attend a signing ceremony of an executive order on women's health, spearheaded by first lady Melania Trump, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“And outside, you have the new heliport that just opened, and behind you, you have one of the greatest ballrooms and military complexes—a very complex situation going on, I will tell you, but it’s on time.”

The president eventually returned to the first lady’s initiative, which aims to address persistent gaps in women’s health research.

She had lobbied her husband behind the scenes to secure support for the project, making the ceremony a significant moment for one of her key second-term priorities.

The White House task force will be led by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, Melania laid out her vision for a “new standard for women’s health in America,” emphasizing the need to modernize care, close research gaps, and accelerate the discovery of treatments and cures.

“Previous generations fought for women’s rights,” she told the audience. “Our generation will fight to discover the cures that will ensure a woman can live her life in health and to the fullest.

Play Video

Instead, Trump managed to make the cushions a talking point.

The president’s cushion fixation already went viral last month; he was filmed moving a decorative pillow onto the sofa and sitting on it while hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at Trump Tower.

But it is not the only decor addition for which he is proud: in recent speeches, he has also veered off script to boast about everything from his newly painted columns to the gold ornaments in the Oval Office, and the presidential walk of fame, which features an image of an auto-pen instead of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register