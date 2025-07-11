Florida Woman ‘Paralyzed’ by Botox in Backyard Fake Spa: Cops

Florida resident Rosa Mena is facing allegations of impersonating a doctor and illegally administering Botox injections out of a so-called “medical spa” in her backyard.

Mena, 50, was arrested on July 9 by the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) and faces charges including three counts of aggravated battery causing bodily harm; three counts of practicing medicine without an active license; two counts of fraud; and one count of using a two-way communication device in the facilitation of a felony, police said in a statement posted to its Facebook page following Mena’s arrest.

Photo of Mena's backyard "med spa" shed used for illegal Botox injections Port St. Lucie Police Department

According to the statement, an investigation was launched after the PSLPD received a report from a victim believing she had an encounter with an unlicensed medical “professional” in May of 2025. PSLPD performed the investigation in conjunction with several other agencies, including the Florida Department of Health.

After visiting the supposed medical spa, the woman claims to have experienced facial paralysis from an injection Mena administered. The victim says she spent $325 on the botched procedure.

A now-seized plastic container of medical supplies from an unlicensed facility. Port St. Lucie Police Department

Mena allegedly refunded the woman, but “had the victim return to inject her again, but this time with a vitamin to ‘reverse’ the effects,” the PSLPD statement says. The victim claims to have confronted Mena with proof of licensing, but told PSLPD that, rather than produce the appropriate documents, Mena then “provided a censored/altered certificate of Phlebotomy.” Police say Mena tried to assuage the victim’s concerns by claiming to be a doctor from the Dominican Republic.

Medical beds and supplies that were found in the backyard 'med spa'. Port St. Lucie Police Department

The statement says an overwhelming amount of evidence was discovered to support the victim’s allegations, including vials, injectable devices for fillers, massage equipment, and fat sculpting machines, which were seized by officials.

A plastic container of medical vials that were seized from the backyard spa. Port St. Lucie Police Department

This practice is a part of a larger underground industry of back-alley cosmetic procedures that have harmed many Americans, from black-market butt shots to unlicensed veneer techs, with celebrities like Cardi B sharing their horror stories.