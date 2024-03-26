Cardi B Threatens to Sue LAPD Over Alleged Strip Search

Cardi B is threatening to sue the Los Angeles Police Department after officers allegedly accused her of drug trafficking and forced her to strip naked.

In an Instagram Live video on Monday night, Cardi described the alleged incident, which she said stemmed from a tip to police from an unknown party.

“I got stopped by the cops yesterday,” Cardi said in her video. “They thought I was trafficking fentanyl, and they thought I had a gun in my car, so they stopped me and everything. All the helicopters in L.A., they was outside. Yo, I was freaking out.”

When reached by phone on Tuesday, an LAPD Media Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast that “at the moment, we don’t have any information as to what she’s alleging.”

“They had me outside for like, three hours,” Cardi B continued in her video. “They had me getting butt naked outside, shit was crazy. It was deadass a movie and whatever, but you already know.”

“I’m about to sue the LAPD,” she added. “They got me fucked up.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper also claimed that the officers who stopped her didn’t know who she was.

“I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Like, do I look like I gotta sell some shit? Why would I do that? I would never pull no shit like that,’” she said. “They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and shit, like they really trying to ruin my life type shit. Like y’all don’t even fucking know. I been going through a lot lately.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Cardi B and her attorney for comment.