Cardi B took to the Instagram comments of The Breakfast Club’s account on Wednesday to reveal that her wild story about being stripped naked and accused of trafficking fentanyl by two LAPD officers was, in fact, a “joke.”

On Monday, over Instagram Live, Cardi B threatened to sue the LAPD over an alleged traffic stop that she claimed evolved into a strip search that left her “butt naked” on the sidewalk.

“I got stopped by the cops yesterday,” Cardi B alleged. “They thought I was trafficking fentanyl, and they thought I had a gun in my car, so they stopped me and everything. All the helicopters in L.A., they was outside. Yo, I was freaking out.”

On Wednesday, The Breakfast Club posted a video of one of its hosts commenting on the story, under which Cardi B wrote, “Ommmgggg noooo this was a joke ....I always do these jokes with my fans on station head I guess it don’t translate well on ig live .....and I guess I said it before you know...bad timing.”

An LAPD Media Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that “at the moment, we don’t have any information as to what she’s alleging.”

“The LAPD has no record of contact with Cardi B,” LAPD detective Meghan Aguilar added in a follow-up email to The Daily Beast.

On Tuesday, a representative for Cardi B told The Daily Beast that the Instagram Live she posted Monday night was “taken out of context” and that there was “no truth” to the accusations she made—though did not offer up the “joke” excuse that Cardi B employed on Wednesday. The same representative did not respond to several follow up messages requesting further explanation of the context for Cardi B’s posts.