CLOSE TO HOME Andrew Hit With Epstein Probe at His Mother’s Beloved Castle Police are looking into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s visits to the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS/Toby Melville

British police are investigating Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s time with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished Balmoral estate.

Officers are making inquiries related to allegations that women were trafficked to the 50,000-acre royal residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to the Daily Express.

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Epstein and Maxwell both appear to have spent time with Andrew at the royal retreat, with this cabin bearing similarities to one in Balmoral. U.S. Department of Justice

It is believed that Epstein and Maxwell went to the castle with Andrew, with U.S. prosecutors releasing a photo of the pair apparently at Balmoral during the latter’s sex trafficking trial in 2021. It is alleged the photo was taken in 1999.

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Flight logs also show the pair flying to Edinburgh Airport in 2006 with two other passengers.

Balmoral, purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1852, is considered the Royal vacation home. POOL/REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Police Scotland said the investigation was at “a very early stage” and told the BBC it would not comment any further. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

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Balmoral is a royal getaway, and the entire family usually goes there for summer vacation. It is also where the late queen died in 2022.

Balmoral has long been considered Queen Elizabeth’s favorite royal residence. POOL/Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the BBC: “We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage.

“All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries.

“We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A tranche of photos showing the pedophile financier and Maxwell at what is thought to be Balmoral was released in the Epstein files. U.S. Department of Justice

Epstein’s time in Scotland has already come under police scrutiny, with British authorities in February calling for “anyone with information” to come forward about his use of a private jet in Edinburgh Airport.

An email from the Epstein files, released last year, shows an Andrew asking Ghislaine Maxwell to obtain him some “new inappropriate friends.”

The sender signed his messages “A xxx,” and wrote to Maxwell in August 2001: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”

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He also wrote: “How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.”

Meanwhile, Andrew was handed a legal lifeline this month after winning a separate court battle over police searches of his two homes.

Andrew, pictured in 2001 alongside Maxwell and his accuser Virginia Giuffre, has claimed this photograph is doctored. US Department of Justice

The disgraced former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday in February after it was alleged he shared sensitive information with Epstein while he was a U.K. trade envoy.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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