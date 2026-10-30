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Andrew Hit With Epstein Probe at His Mother’s Beloved Castle

Police are looking into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s visits to the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS/Toby Melville

By Tom Sykes

British police are investigating Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s time with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished Balmoral estate.

Officers are making inquiries related to allegations that women were trafficked to the 50,000-acre royal residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to the Daily Express.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Endurance event on day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor Great Park on May 12, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
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Epstein and Maxwell both spent time with Andrew at Balmoral.

Epstein and Maxwell both appear to have spent time with Andrew at the royal retreat, with this cabin bearing similarities to one in Balmoral.

U.S. Department of Justice

It is believed that Epstein and Maxwell went to the castle with Andrew, with U.S. prosecutors releasing a photo of the pair apparently at Balmoral during the latter’s sex trafficking trial in 2021. It is alleged the photo was taken in 1999.

Flight logs also show the pair flying to Edinburgh Airport in 2006 with two other passengers.

The Royal Standard flies over Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Balmoral, purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1852, is considered the Royal vacation home.

POOL/REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Police Scotland said the investigation was at “a very early stage” and told the BBC it would not comment any further. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Balmoral is a royal getaway, and the entire family usually goes there for summer vacation. It is also where the late queen died in 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles (known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) stand next to a tree they planted at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) at the Balmoral Estate, Scotland, Britain October 1, 2021. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Balmoral has long been considered Queen Elizabeth’s favorite royal residence.

POOL/Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the BBC: “We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage.

“All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries.

“We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

An undated picture appears to show Epstein and Ghislaine near Balmoral.

A tranche of photos showing the pedophile financier and Maxwell at what is thought to be Balmoral was released in the Epstein files.

U.S. Department of Justice

Epstein’s time in Scotland has already come under police scrutiny, with British authorities in February calling for “anyone with information” to come forward about his use of a private jet in Edinburgh Airport.

An email from the Epstein files, released last year, shows an Andrew asking Ghislaine Maxwell to obtain him some “new inappropriate friends.”

The sender signed his messages “A xxx,” and wrote to Maxwell in August 2001: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”

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He also wrote: “How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with a black eye in 2017. Prince Harry has denied getting into a physical fight with his uncle.
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Ex-Prince Andrew Handed Legal Lifeline Over Police Raids

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Meanwhile, Andrew was handed a legal lifeline this month after winning a separate court battle over police searches of his two homes.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (c) and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew, pictured in 2001 alongside Maxwell and his accuser Virginia Giuffre, has claimed this photograph is doctored.

US Department of Justice

The disgraced former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday in February after it was alleged he shared sensitive information with Epstein while he was a U.K. trade envoy.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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Tom Sykes
Tom SykesEuropean Editor at Large

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