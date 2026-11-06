'OG' ICE Barbie’s Rumored Lover Resurfaces to Praise Stephen Miller Miller, a longtime Trump aide, was promoted to White House Chief of Staff. @CLewandowski_/X

Kristi Noem’s former top aide, Corey Lewandowski, congratulated longtime Trump aide Stephen Miller on his promotion to White House Chief of Staff with a throwback selfie posted on X.

Lewandowski, 53, shared a picture of the two men smiling aboard a plane.

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“OG Trump from 2016,” he wrote in the caption.

Miller was named chief of staff Friday afternoon, replacing Susie Wiles.

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A former Trump campaign manager, Lewandowski is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice over allegations that he profited from his role at the Department of Homeland Security.

Before joining the DHS, Lewandowski was a senior adviser for Trump's 2024 campaign. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Lewandowski has also faced scrutiny for his rumored affair with Noem, which one FEMA official described as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.”

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When Noem was ousted from her position, Lewandowski quickly followed suit, leaving the agency the next day.

Noem has denied the affair allegations, calling them “tabloid garbage.”

The duo was last spotted together in August, biking along the shores of Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka.

Noem is currently an advisor in the State Department. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump announced Miller’s promotion in a post on Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” he wrote.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” he added.

Miller joined Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as a policy advisor. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Miller, 41, gained a reputation as the chief architect behind the first Trump administration’s family separation policy.

He also pushed for the deployment of federal troops to quell anti-ICE protests in American cities this year.

Like Lewandowski, White House communications director Steven Cheung also told the Daily Beast that Miller was a “Trump OG, someone who has been with the President since the very beginning.”

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