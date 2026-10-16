FILTHY SECRETS Fox Co-Worker Claims Guilfoyle Showed Her Lovers’ Nudes A Fox News correspondent claims Donald Trump Jr.’s ex answered the door for her wearing a push-up corset. Pacific Press/Getty Images

Former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle boasted about her sex life and showed colleagues pictures of her lovers’ penises, according to a former colleague.

Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery worked alongside Guilfoyle on Fox News after joining the network in 2012. In the Daily Mail, she called Guilfoyle’s downfall “one of the most predictable career implosions in modern American history” for those who have worked with her.

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Former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke during a dedication ceremony on October 7, 2026. MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/Getty Images

She said she wasn’t shocked that the State Department Inspector General was investigating Guilfoyle or that she allegedly begged a Republican donor for $100,000 to cover an American Express bill, writing, “That’s our gal!”

While at Fox News, Guilfoyle dated a man she called “Lex Luthor,” describing him as her smitten ATM who’d do anything for her, Montgomery said.

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Montgomery then went on to claim Guilfoyle showed her and other colleagues several pictures of “Luthor’s” genitalia and his Amex Express Centurion card—“front and back.”

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Guilfoyle’s Fox News run ended amid sexual harassment allegations for the penis pictures she allegedly showed a female assistant. She has publicly denied these allegations, saying she “served as a mentor to countless women,” and “never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle hosted "The Five" on Fox News before being forced out amid sexual harassment allegations from a female assistant. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Montgomery also said the MAGA status-chaser thought everyone at Fox News, “especially the women,” wanted to sleep with her. The former MTV video jockey then claimed a push-up-corseted Guilfoyle answered her apartment door for Montgomery, wearing matching thigh-high stockings.

The Fox News correspondent compared Guilfoyle to a cat with nine lives as she rebounded, dating Donald Trump Jr. for two years and getting engaged to the nepo baby businessman for four years until they called it quits in 2024.

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“We’ll see if this frisky cat has finally exhausted all her nine lives, or if she’ll miraculously rub up against yet another scratching post to save her fur,” Montgomery wrote, predicting that if the Democrats take control of the House in the midterms, they’ll subpoena Guilfoyle to “tell all” about her time in the Trump administration.

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