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BITING THE HAND

Fox Host Bites Back After Trump Rant at Network Live On-Air

Bret Baier delivered a humiliating fact-check to Trump during a live interview on Fox News.

By Christopher Buchanan

A MAGA-friendly Fox News host fact-checked Donald Trump’s tirade against the network in a live interview on Tuesday.

Trump called in at around midnight and spoke with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. During a long rant, he repeated many of his previous talking points, including his war in Iran and the economy.

In the midst of major losses and upsets for Republicans in both chambers of Congress, Trump shifted gears during the senseless 23-minute tirade to air some frustrations about the network’s pre-election polls, which showed the president’s job approval rating at an abysmal 36 percent ahead of the vote.

A photo of Bret Baier during a Fox News segment on election day.

Bret Baier has been a rare foil for Trump at his favored network.

Fox News

“I read at Fox that I’m not popular; the Fox polls are terrible. You oughta get yourself a better pollster because your polls are the worst,” Trump said.

But rather than let the dig slip through the cracks, longtime host Bret Baier, 56, confronted the president.

“But tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed,” Baier told Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as they conclude a FOX News Channel town hall event in the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. March 5, 2020.

Baier has maintained that his relationship with Trump is not personal, but a journalist-source dynamic.

LEAH MILLIS/Leah Millis/REUTERS

Trump appeared to be taken aback by the pushback.

“Well, I don’t know about that, I can just tell you about speaking for myself,” Trump said. “And, uhh, the results with Fox with me were wrong for 12 years; they’ve gotten me wrong for 12 years.”

The network has long aligned itself with Trump’s agenda across his two terms. However, throughout Election Day, Trump made several critical Truth Social posts about his close media ally.

A Truth Social post from Trump, reading: FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been. The new CNN Poll stated that “TRUMP” is at 99% among Republicans and, among Republican Presidents, “TRUMP” is at 53%, compared to Ronald Reagan at 18%, and Abraham Lincoln at 8%! Fox knows this, and so does everyone else! Also, why is Fox Corp. spending so much money donating to the Worst of the Worst, including Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, Ted Lieu, Pete Aguilar, the California Dumocratic Party, the Dumocratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Dumocratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, the CHC Bold PAC, and the New Dumocrat Coalition Action Fund, among others? No wonder FoxNews Ratings are collapsing, and they’re going to go down a lot further. They’re way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me! This happened once before, and Fox almost collapsed. It’s happening again! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Fox News has taken a ratings hit in the lead up to the midterms, losing 27% of its viewership.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!” He wrote an hour after the voter deadline passed. “No wonder FoxNews Ratings are collapsing, and they’re going to go down a lot further.”

He also implied that Fox News has been against him “for years” in another post.

“Every question is a hit job and every answer is ‘BULL—!’” Trump wrote.

US President Donald Trump stands, as he departs after delivering remarks ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after being reopened following months of repairs, in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

As of early Wednesday morning, Democrats have captured the majority in both chambers of Congress.

Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Minutes before his call to Fox, he blasted former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s appearance on its election coverage panel on Truth Social.

That came hours after he took aim at its liberal panelist, Jessica Tarlov.

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Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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