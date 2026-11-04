Fox Host Bites Back After Trump Rant at Network Live On-Air
Bret Baier delivered a humiliating fact-check to Trump during a live interview on Fox News.
A MAGA-friendly Fox News host fact-checked Donald Trump’s tirade against the network in a live interview on Tuesday.
Trump called in at around midnight and spoke with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. During a long rant, he repeated many of his previous talking points, including his war in Iran and the economy.
In the midst of major losses and upsets for Republicans in both chambers of Congress, Trump shifted gears during the senseless 23-minute tirade to air some frustrations about the network’s pre-election polls, which showed the president’s job approval rating at an abysmal 36 percent ahead of the vote.
“I read at Fox that I’m not popular; the Fox polls are terrible. You oughta get yourself a better pollster because your polls are the worst,” Trump said.
But rather than let the dig slip through the cracks, longtime host Bret Baier, 56, confronted the president.
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“But tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed,” Baier told Trump.
Trump appeared to be taken aback by the pushback.
“Well, I don’t know about that, I can just tell you about speaking for myself,” Trump said. “And, uhh, the results with Fox with me were wrong for 12 years; they’ve gotten me wrong for 12 years.”
The network has long aligned itself with Trump’s agenda across his two terms. However, throughout Election Day, Trump made several critical Truth Social posts about his close media ally.
“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!” He wrote an hour after the voter deadline passed. “No wonder FoxNews Ratings are collapsing, and they’re going to go down a lot further.”
He also implied that Fox News has been against him “for years” in another post.
“Every question is a hit job and every answer is ‘BULL—!’” Trump wrote.
Minutes before his call to Fox, he blasted former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s appearance on its election coverage panel on Truth Social.
That came hours after he took aim at its liberal panelist, Jessica Tarlov.
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