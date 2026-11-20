The first lady insisted the 80-year-old president’s diet is actually “good.”

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First Lady Melania Trump conceded her husband “really likes” McDonald’s when a Fox News host questioned her about the president’s legendary appetite for junk food.

In an interview on Varney & Co. on Friday, host Stuart Varney said: “Can I ask you about McDonald’s? I understand the president really likes McDonald’s.”

“He really likes McDonald’s, yes,” replies Melania. “I do like it. I don’t eat much of McDonald’s. I like it; it’s delicious to have once in a while.”

Donald and Melania Trump at a screening of her new documentary. In recent interviews, she's been quizzed about life with the president. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“Is his diet really as bad as people say it is?” Varney pressed. “Hamburgers and Diet Coke?”

“No, it’s not,” she replied. “I think the media makes those assumptions and those reports. His diet, it’s good. And he has McDonald’s sometimes, of course. When you’re traveling, it’s sometimes much easier.”

McDonald's fan Donald Trump takes a delivery at the Oval Office. Melania Trump admitted he's partial to fast food. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“A lot of people like McDonald’s, and I hope they have some healthy food on the menu,” remarked Melania.

Trump’s love of McDonald’s is well-documented, with the president explaining that he admires the franchise’s cleanliness and consistency.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump did a photo-op serving food at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pennsylvania, while back in 2019 he served McDonald’s to a college football team in the White House during a government shutdown.

After his 2024 win, he was photographed on Air Force One eating McDonald’s with an uncomfortable-looking Robert Kennedy Jr., his future health secretary, who’s campaigned against ultra-processed foods.

But as questions about Trump’s age and health grow, his diet has come under closer scrutiny.

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In a podcast appearance in January, Kennedy criticized the president’s eating habits.

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s. And then candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy said. He said the president’s diet is better when at home, but when traveling, he has the impression Trump is “pumping himself full of poison all day long.”

In January, The Wall Street Journal published a report on Trump’s health that surfaced staggering claims about his fast food intake.

Trump had no issues with using McDonald's for a PR stunt in 2024. Pool/Getty Images

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, in a podcast cited in the report, recalled that Trump, on one trip in 2024, had “hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac.”

Trump told the Journal he was in “perfect” health, and attributed it to good genes.

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