The fate of one of the president’s most loyal minions may already be sealed.

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Fox Business pundit Charlie Gasparino says there “isn’t a single person” close to President Donald Trump who believes Howard Lutnick will keep his role following the Nvidia chip scandal.

Gasparino argued in a post on X that the only reason the commerce secretary, 65, “hasn’t gotten the boot already” is because of personal loyalty to Trump.

He also predicted that January, when Democrats are due to take control of Congress, could be the nail in the coffin for Lutnick, though the unfolding saga could mean he gets the axe earlier.

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Lutnick has come under increasing scrutiny over his role in the scandal, which saw Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ousted from his more than $3 trillion chip company after it was discovered that he was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

It was later revealed that the commerce secretary ignored warnings from colleagues for more than a year about the threat of Chinese front companies, including the one that the alleged spy, Alice Huang, had worked for.

More than $4 billion advanced Nvidia AI semiconductors were allowed to reach Chinese technology firms in a breach of U.S. export controls, via the front company Megaspeed.

Trump presented Huang with the National Medal of Science during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Despite the rising bipartisan backlash against Lutnick—who has also been accused of personally profiting off the weak export controls through a data center company run by his sons—Trump has backed his long-time friend.

“I have not lost confidence,” Trump said during a press conference on Friday to a question over Lutnick’s future, calling him a “very good businessman” who’s “done some really great things.”

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The relationship between Lutnick and Trump goes back at least three decades, with the billionaire Wall Street businessman known to grab ice cream with the president at Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump likes him. Pure and simple,” Gasparino wrote on Friday. “Trump operates like that; personal loyalty means a lot, and it’s a two-way street with him.”

“Lutnick is nothing if not loyal to the president,” he added.

However, the president’s support may not be enough to save the commerce secretary, after Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott called both Lutnick and Jensen Huang to testify before a panel next month over the scandal.

The Department of Commerce released a statement earlier this week saying that it had been investigating Megaspeed for the last two years, but did not explain why the company was never placed on a government black-list.

The White House has not responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.