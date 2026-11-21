He said “many letters” were sent to Howard Lutnick warning of serious risks.

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One of Donald Trump’s longtime allies has been accused of repeatedly ignoring warnings that U.S. AI chips were being smuggled to China for over a year.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton told The Wall Street Journal that he sent “many letters” to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warning about the “threats.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick walks as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr hosts US President Donald Trump for a state visit banquet luncheon at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2026. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

This reportedly happened long before reports surfaced about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Cotton stopped short ​of ⁠calling for Lutnick’s ‌resignation—or his firing—but ‌declined to support him.

“If Howard Lutnick wanted my support, perhaps he should have responded to my many letters warning about ‌these Chinese Communist front ​companies and, ‌more importantly, ⁠taking the threats of ⁠communist China more seriously,” ‌the senator said.

“I am glad that some folks in the administration are finally coming around to a view that I have championed and that others in the administration have as well.”

Senator Tom Cotton speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC on March 17, 2026. Anadolu/Nathan Posner, Getty Images

“It is just a bit late, regrettably, and I think we need to catalog the damage that has been done,” Cotton said.

He further revealed that he sent a letter to Lutnick calling for an investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed in October 2025.

The tech company is suspected of helping to ship high-end AI chips from Nvidia to China, violating U.S. export rules.

Nvidia stock has dropped dramatically since Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy was exposed. Edgar Su/Edgar Su/REUTERS

Despite the grave accusations, Trump confirmed he still has confidence in Lutnick.

He hailed Lutnick for being “a very good businessman,” adding that he supports his approach to dealing with China.

Trump also said he would like to see the former Nvidia chief “make a big apology and go back.”

“I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, ‘Oh, brilliant, brilliant — he’s a brilliant man.’ He is,” the president told the press on Friday.

His comments contradict those by his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who told CNBC in an interview earlier that day that the former Nvidia CEO did ‌not come up in talks.

Bessent himself previously clashed with Lutnick over failing to blacklist Megaspeed amid the massive scandal.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Commerce for comment.

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