JOINING THE DOTS Fox Host Unravels With Bizarre Series of Outage Conspiracies Jesse Watters unravelled over the string of outages affecting numerous industries.

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Jesse Watters is dusting off his tinfoil hat over America’s string of mystery outages.

The 48-year-old Fox News host used Tuesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime to run through a week of crashes and glitches, stringing them together in a chaos theory of “weird coincidences.”

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Detective Watters began his investigation with a government test that went ahead on schedule.

Jesse Watters ran through a week of outages on Tuesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime. FOX NEWS

“The agency is saying it’s required to conduct this test once every three years ...And the test had already been scheduled, so I guess they couldn’t move it,” Watters said, chuckling sarcastically.

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Watters appeared to be referring to FEMA’s nationwide Emergency Alert System test, scheduled to interrupt TV and radio broadcasts Tuesday afternoon. Federal law requires one at least every three years.

From there, Watters then connected the dots, or tried to.

“The country is still terribly confused after a week of outages and weird coincidences that all started with frozen Microsoft email, then a nonsensical boat crash, a nationwide ground stop, then bank outages, airline computer glitches,” he said, listing the outages.

Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

“And then gets even weirder: a highly classified U.S. national security network just got jammed. They said it wasn’t a hack. The NSA says it happened during scheduled routine maintenance,” Watters continued.

“Why does it seem like everyone’s doing maintenance at the same time?” he asked, a suspicious grin on his face.

Next, he turned to Apple.

“Apple also reported issues. The App Store was down. The cloud is where we store our pictures and videos and our data, and Apple Pay too.”

In a disbelieving tone, Watters added, “Apple also says it happened during an internal update.”

Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

“Financial company Charles Schwab went dark over an internal server error,” Watters added.

Without naming a culprit, Watters pointed to a pattern.

“All these companies using the same vague language,” he said, then, as if to imply that Trump’s Manila trip was no coincidence, closed with: “This all happening with the president in Manila.”

Trump was flippant about the outages at a press conference in the Philippines on Monday. “It’s life when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” the president said when a reporter asked about them.

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Watters isn’t the only detective on the scene.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has floated a theory from an unnamed tech source that “SI”—or super intelligence—is to blame. Lawmakers in both parties have also questioned whether the outages are connected.

Officials have said there’s no sign that any of the outages were hacks. The NSA blamed its crash on “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.” Microsoft traced its outage to a hidden bug exposed during network maintenance. Friday’s ground stop has been tied to a router upgrade at an FAA site in Arkansas, which the Washington Post reported was supervised and signed off on by an FAA official.

The groundstop created travel chaos. RYAN MURPHY/REUTERS

The White House has said there’s nothing to fear. “There is no crisis or anything like that for Americans to be worried about,” spokesperson Lauren Bis told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Donald Trump said the outages were no big deal. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Trump is in the Philippines this week and is due to travel to China for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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