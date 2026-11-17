ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER CRISIS NSA’s Top-Secret Network Goes Dark Amid Cyber Chaos The disruption is the latest in a series of sweeping outages that have impacted Americans across the country. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A top-secret network used by a U.S. intelligence agency has gone dark as Americans reel from a series of sweeping disruptions.

NSA Net, a highly classified network used by the National Security Agency for internal communications, went down, six insiders told CNN Tuesday. Sources said there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack.

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The network is used by employees to communicate classified information. Sources told CNN that the NSA has staggered work hours for personnel as it seeks to understand the issue.

"Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt," Trump told reporters on Monday about Friday's surprise national ground stop. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The outage would not impact the NSA’s ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump, according to a current and former U.S. official. Trump is currently in the Philippines and is heading to China on Wednesday for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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NSA and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency is a key player in the U.S. intelligence community that falls under the Department of Defense.

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Various sectors in the U.S. have faced a series of disruptions in recent days.

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Last Thursday, a Microsoft outage left Americans locked out of crucial work tools. On Friday, air travel ground to a screeching halt after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop. And on Monday, major U.S. banks reported widespread outages.

Microsoft attributed the Outlook and Teams outage to a latent defect that overwhelmed servers and made them unresponsive, a traffic surge, and reduced server capacity.

The nationwide ground stop, meanwhile, was blamed on a technical glitch that was triggered by a routine router upgrade in Arkansas.

JPMorgan Chase, for its part, said a temporary issue linked to a software bug caused a ripple effect throughout the financial system.

None of the three incidents are believed to be cyber attacks.

Even MAGA devotees have grown incensed at the spate of outages. After banks experienced outages, conservative pundits Benny Johnson and Nick Sortor asked, “What’s the excuse this time?”

Nick Sortor/X

Fox News anchor John Roberts suggested on Monday that something “nefarious” could be afoot.

“When you take this in conjunction with what happened at Microsoft, what happened with the FAA and the air traffic control system, and now people are having problems accessing their bank account, you start to wonder: is this just all coincidental or is there something behind this?” he said on America Reports.

Martha MacCallum, another Fox anchor, said “everything seems to be breaking down lately,” and branded the string of outages a “trifecta of turmoil.”

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Trump critics have jumped at the opportunity to pin the crises on the president.

“Every day gets more chaotic under Trump,” political commentator Brian Krassenstein said. “Last week airlines, this week it’s banks. I’m sure he will blame Biden.”

Amy Siskind/X

“Easy to see how the American people can feel uneasy and concerned with an opaque, dishonest president and federal government!” author Amy Siskind said.

On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis sought to allay concerns of a potential threat to the U.S.

“The president always is doing everything he can to make sure that we are safe and secure,” she told Newsmax. “And as the vice president said last night, there is no crisis or anything like that for Americans to be worried about.”

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