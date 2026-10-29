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DRINKING THE KOOL-AID

Fox News Duped by Anti-MAGA Troll at Trump Rally

The man was candid about wanting a front-row seat to history.

By Vic Verbalaitis

President Donald Trump’s network of choice has been played for a fool live on air.

Ahead of the 80-year-old president’s rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday, the Rupert Murdoch-owned network tried to gauge attendees’ feelings about Trump’s upcoming speech, expecting positive anecdotes from his supporters.

But the first “supporter” they encountered threw them for a loop.

“You mentioned the rally getting started here in Rock Hill,” Fox correspondent Lucas Tomlinson said during The Faulkner Focus. “We’ve got Tom right here, kind enough to answer a few questions. Tom, why are you here this morning?”

fox news trump rally

The anti-Trumper caught the Fox reporter off guard.

Fox News Channel

“Well, in the late ‘70s, I was a little too young to get involved and, um, go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre, but this is as close as I’ll ever get, so that’s why I’m here,” the man replied.

Tomlinson was caught off guard by the man’s candid response referring to the mass murder-suicide orchestrated by Jim Jones, the leader of the Peoples Temple Agricultural Project cult, in 1978.

Jonestown-101-16x9_nha6wt

Cult leader Jim Jones was responsible for influencing the mass suicide of over 900 people via cyanide poisoning.

SundanceTV

“Wait, the Jonestown Massacre?” the reporter asked.

“That’s right,” Tom confirmed. “There’s nothing like seeing a cult right up front, man.”

donald trump
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Trump Unravels After Protester’s Epstein Plane Taunt

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Tomlinson, visibly embarrassed, immediately scrambled to find another MAGA supporter to save the segment.

“Alright, so maybe—maybe this is not a Trump supporter right now,” he said, patting Tom on the shoulder and walking away. “See, there are some, uh, pro—anti-Trump here people now.”

donald trump darline graham

Trump campaigned for his nepo pick for South Carolina Senator, Darline Graham—the sister of the late former Sen. Lindsey Graham—on Thursday.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Anti-Trumpers have come out in droves to the president’s panic tour across America.

Protesters have frequently interrupted his speeches in Republican hotbeds, with a rally in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month being disrupted more than a dozen times by anti-MAGA demonstrators.

The president’s speech in Rock Hill was interrupted hours later by multiple hecklers, including one who yelled out about Virginia Giuffre—one of the most prominent victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking ring, who later died by suicide.

During his rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, Wednesday night, a demonstrator named Rob Potylo documented his heckling of Trump from the stands.

The heckler wore a pro-Trump hat to help fit in.

The heckler wore a pro-Trump hat to help fit in.

X/@RobbyRoadsteame

“Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!” Potylo, a musical comedian and political activist known as “Robby Roadsteamer,” yelled during Trump’s speech.

Potylo, who often dresses up in a giraffe costume and uploads anti-Trump parody songs on YouTube, shared an “uncut” video of his point of view on X.

Play Video

“Just got Trump in Chillicothe, Ohio!” he wrote in another post. “Sang the Epstein Plane song, called him ‘Pumpkin Spice Peeedo’ and gave him the finger then got attacked!”

Trump was interrupted twice more by other demonstrators within the next few minutes, repeating his claims that those who protest against him are “paid.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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