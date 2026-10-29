FLYING OFF THE HANDLE Trump Unravels After Protester’s Epstein Plane Taunt Trump launched into an Epstein rant after a protester derailed his rally.

President Donald Trump had a meltdown after a protester interrupted his rally by yelling about his flights on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express.”

Trump, 80, was belaboring his anecdote about admiring GOP incumbent Sen. Jon Husted’s “a--” at a rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, Wednesday night when a protester seized the moment during the president’s brief absence from the microphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!” the man yelled from the stands, prompting event security to drag him out of the venue as the crowd erupted into boos.

A protester is removed from a campaign rally hosted by US President Donald Trump for US Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in Chillicothe, Ohio, US, October 28, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The protester identified himself as Rob Potylo, a musical comedian and political activist known as “Robby Roadsteamer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Potylo, who dresses in a giraffe costume and uploads anti-Trump parody songs on YouTube, was arrested by federal agents in January during an ICE protest in Minneapolis, Boston.com reported. He was also detained by ICE in Portland, Oregon, in October 2005, the report added. He told Boston.com that he went to Minneapolis to “see what I could do to sort of help the cause and bring my art to the darkest areas.”

The heckler wore a pro-Trump hat to help fit in. X/@RobbyRoadsteame

On Wednesday, he shared his point of view on the heckling in an Instagram video and an “uncut” version on X. He wasn’t in his usual giraffe onesie; instead, he wore a pro-Trump hat.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Just got Trump in Chillicothe Ohio!,” he wrote on his X page. “Sang The Epstein Plane song, called him ‘Pumpkin Spice Peeedo’ and gave him the finger then got attacked!”

Potylo was referring to one of his YouTube videos, titled, Jeffrey Epstein Plane.

He added, “I’m okay I think! I do it for you!”

Play Video

Trump responded on stage with a jab, saying he was “paid” and “not a young guy,” before another protester on the opposite side of the gymnasium disrupted him again.

Play Video

Trump’s crowd of supporters responded with scattered chants of “USA” before the president reclaimed the spotlight, taking the opportunity to comment on the first protester’s Epstein remarks.

“You know, he mentioned Epstein. So I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of the club like 20 years ago because I thought he was a whackjob,” Trump began. “That was a great thing I did, I must say.”

Trump said that he "threw Jeffrey Epstein the hell out of Mar-A-Lago." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He continued, “And he never came up with me. You know who he came up with? All of the friends of the Democrats. He was a Democrat.”

Trump was also a Democrat 20 years ago. He registered as a Democrat in 2001 and remained affiliated with the party until September 2009, when he returned to the Republican Party.

“And whenever they bring his name, you know, like the guy who was the head of Harvard who can’t—who got thrown off the board,” Trump rambled, seemingly referring to former Treasury Secretary and former Harvard University President Larry Summers. “No, I threw Jeffrey Epstein the hell out of Mar-A-Lago.”

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers was discovered to have had an extensive personal relationship with Epstein. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He continued, “And I was the one who was completely exonerated from him, but, uh, you know, they use it because that’s what they do. They’re sick, weak people.”

As the president devolved into more claims that his opposition was “paid,” a third protester interrupted him once again, flipping him the bird on her way out.

Trump was interrupted by three different protesters within the span of a few minutes. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed he was not involved in any misconduct during his public relationship with Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting prostitution of a minor and later jailed on federal sex trafficking charges before his death by suicide.

Trump and Epstein's friendship during the 1990s was very public. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Following the release of the federal government’s Epstein files, the president claimed he was “100% exonerated” and told reporters the DOJ had “announced” that he had “nothing to do with” the late sex offender.

The DOJ did no such thing. Trump appears in more than 5,300 documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, according to The New York Times.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

One email released under the EFTA revealed that Trump was listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express” due to its infamous transport of alleged sex trafficking victims, at least eight times between 1993 and 1996.

“Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” the email, written by an assistant U.S. attorney in January 2020, read.

One email indicated Trump traveled on Epstein's jet "many more times" than previously known. Justice Department

In 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had “never on Epstein’s Plane.”

The president has a fondness for the word “exonerated,” however, using it publicly at least 10 other times to describe situations in which he was not, in fact, officially cleared of guilt in any capacity, as MS NOW reported in February.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register