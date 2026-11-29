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Fox News host Charlie Hurt, 55, has an unusual concern about America’s fighting forces: They’re not getting enough action off the battlefield.

In a bizarre segment while filling in for Jesse Watters on Friday night, Hurt lamented that the 5,000 U.S. troops aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln had largely shunned Thailand’s red-light district during a September port visit—and wondered whether Gen Z’s apparent lack of libido was to blame.

“When businesses in Pattaya, one of Thailand’s hottest resort cities, found out that 5,000 sailors from the Abraham Lincoln were coming to town, they battened down the hatches like a pervy hurricane was bearing down on their coast,” Hurt said conspiratorially.

Charlie Hurt gives bonkers rant about U.S. troops sex lives. Fox News/Screenshot

“Escorts from around the country all descended on Pattaya, looking for a piece of the American action. They left disappointed,” he continued.

Thailand was once described by the United Nations as a “global hub” for sex trafficking, and Pattaya is a well-known destination for “sex tourism,” drawing visitors from around the world. Additionally, tens of thousands of underage girls and boys are believed to be coerced into commercial sexual exploitation in Thailand.

Hurt, however, seemed more concerned that the local sex industry hadn’t met its revenue expectations.

“According to The Economist magazine, the majority of sailors ditched the red-light district and went to souvenir shops instead,” Hurt said incredulously.

People walk past an LED display welcoming U.S. service personnel to Pattaya City, Thailand. Chalinee Thirasupa/REUTERS

“The head of the town’s business association told the Economist: ‘We thought they would go out and party and go crazy, but business was not what we expected,’” Hurt continued, reading from a tear sheet while the chyron beneath photos of the streets of Pattaya read: “Thai town sad our troops didn’t party hard.”

The subtext then became the text as he continued reading the quote from Pattaya Nightlife Business Association president, Lisa Hamilton.

“In the past, the Marines would get drunk, do stupid things. Now it’s a totally different new generation,” she told The Economist.

Hurt, looking visibly shocked, then filled his audience in on what the troops had done instead.

The US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln returns home following an extended deployment in the Middle East. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“Those who did venture out to the bars were reportedly more interested in their phones than in the ladies. And they went to bed early, alone,” Hurt lamented, even though the Uniform Code of Military Justice forbids service members from patronizing sex workers, an offense that can carry a penalty of dishonorable discharge.

But Hurt seemed baffled by why these servicemen weren’t enjoying everything Pattaya had to offer.

“So what has happened to our Marines? They’re supposed to be so full of vim and vigor, and after eight months of bombing the mullahs, you’d think they’d be ready to party,” he said, before adding a wild twist of his own to the tale.

“But before we call Hegseth to straighten them out, maybe there’s something bigger going on. One study from a few years back found that Gen Z adults were having less sex than those in their 30s and 40s.”

Around 70 percent of the Lincoln’s crew were 26 or under, putting them squarely in Gen Z.

“Not surprisingly, they’re also more stressed. Is that a correlation or a causation? I don’t know, but one thing is clear: people are single, but not ready to mingle,” Hurt concluded.

The bizarre segment did not delve into other reasons—aside from the military’s prohibition on patronizing sex workers—why service members might not have been looking to “party” in Pattaya.

The Lincoln endured a long, arduous deployment in the Middle East, exacerbated by the Iran War, with troops spending more than 10 months at sea.

The aircraft carrier experienced serious morale problems, reported attempts by some service members to take their own lives, and ration stretching.

In fact, 122 of the men deployed met their children for the first time when they finally returned home to the United States in October.