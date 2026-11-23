“I think history will be much crueler to him than I could be,” the defense secretary’s former chief of staff said.

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Self-styled “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth has been hit by a stunning rebuke from his own former chief of staff.

The secretary of defense is facing intense scrutiny over his handling of the Iran war, which former aide Joe Kasper told Politico has been a “s-tshow.”

“Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained, and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective,” Kasper, who was Hegseth’s chief of staff for the first three months of the Trump administration, said. “For that reason and others, it’s time for Pete to call it quits.”

Kasper critiqued Hegseth’s whole tenure as secretary, hammering his choice to cut top military personnel in the middle of a war, as well as his choice to fire or block the promotion of Black and female military personnel.

Joe Kasper, Former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense. Linkedin

“Pete’s been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service,” Kasper said, adding that the Army is “essentially leaderless” because of the former Fox & Friends co-host.

The Pentagon tried to paint Kasper as a “disgruntled former staffer.”

An official told Politico that the political operative is “someone who could barely survive ninety days in the building” and “is now peddling made up gossip to the media.”

Hours after Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth earlier this month, Trump publicly backed him, saying he intended to keep him as the Pentagon’s leader.

The vet said that he realized within days of starting at the Pentagon that Hegseth’s focus was “all about Pete rather than the institution and the men and women who support it.”

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“There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship,” he said. “The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn’t see those at the start, and see them ever less so now.”

Hegseth “overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement,” he said, adding that his obsession with so-called warrior ethos was “silly.”

Kasper worked at the Department of Homeland Security, the Navy, and the Air Force in the first Trump administration. He served as a special government employee at the Pentagon after leaving his full-time role, and now works in the private sector.

While at the Pentagon last year, Kasper played a key role in the April ousters of senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

All three were fired during a leak investigation after denying they had improperly shared sensitive information. Kasper has now sowed doubt about the axings, saying there is. no evidence the men leaked to the media.

Kasper left his role soon after, and Hegseth spoke glowingly of him, contradicting the Pentagon’s current attempts to paint him as jilted. “Joe is a great guy, great American,” Hegseth told Fox News at the time. “He has done a fantastic job for us at the Defense Department. … You make changes over time, and we’re grateful for everything Joe’s done.”

Kasper was not as kind in his Politico interview, saying Hegseth is among the worst defense secretaries ever. “I think history will be much crueler to him than I could be,” he said.

The Pentagon has been contacted for comment.