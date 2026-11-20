Pentagon Pete’s Wife Caught Taking Desperate Measures to Boost Him
The defense secretary’s wife is going to great lengths to support his grand ambitions.
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Pete Hegseth’s wife is pulling strings to put her husband behind the Resolute Desk.
The self-styled “secretary of war” is gearing up for a 2028 presidential run, and his wife is helping run the show, insiders told Vanity Fair.
Hegseth, 46, has privately told multiple officials that he wants to run for president, according to the magazine.
The former Fox & Friends Weekend host’s scheming has heightened hostilities with Vice President JD Vance, the magazine reported, noting their already fraught relationship over the Iran war and the defense secretary’s firing of Vance’s friend, Dan Driscoll, as Secretary of the Army.
“Secretary Hegseth and Vice President Vance share an outstanding working relationship grounded in deep mutual respect and alignment,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the magazine in a statement.
Hegseth’s wife, former Fox News producer Jennifer Hegseth, has similarly sought to sow support for her husband’s grand ambitions through social media and the press, according to Vanity Fair.
“She wants to be first lady,” a former defense official told the magazine. “She wants to be Hillary.”
Following the GOP’s midterm rout, Jennifer tasked the online MAGA influencers her husband hired as special government employees at the Pentagon with a new purpose: spreading the gospel of Hegseth 2028.
This team of trolls includes Thomas Anderson, a retired colonel who posts online under the name “CynicalPublius.”
The day after Election Day, Anderson posted a lengthy article on X endorsing Hegseth for president—including a disclaimer that he is “not being paid by the Pentagon to write this.”
Anderson said Hegseth, like Trump, has “the unique skill of silver-tongued bombast” and cited the defense secretary as the “only major GOP figure who can hold the MAGA coalition together.”
John Ullyot, a former senior adviser to Hegseth, wrote in his new book The President Deserves Better that Jennifer, who chairs the Military Spouse Commission, draws on her production background to direct her husband’s obsession with self-promotion and content creation.
“It was as if she was producing him in his role as Secretary,” the former chief Pentagon spokesperson wrote.
“Her entire job is to make his image,” another source told Vanity Fair.
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, the Pentagon, and the vice president’s office for comment.
Speculation that Hegseth is plotting a 2028 bid has been circulating since the summer, particularly after he traveled to Iowa in August in his “personal capacity.”
NBC News first reported in August that the Hegseths were floating the idea around with close friends and associates.
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