The planned blast could make the air unsafe for nearby residents.

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The Pentagon has given Iowa residents less than a week to prepare for an imminent detonation of volatile toxic explosives that could pose a health risk to their communities.

The U.S. Army released a public advisory on Monday that it will detonate 68 barrels of degrading lead azide explosives at an ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Friday, giving citizens and officials in neighboring communities only five days’ notice.

The Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency have been aware of the stockpile of deteriorating explosive material since at least April, according to The Washington Sun.

The Army shared maps depicting the possible spread of lead particles. Screenshot/U.S. Army

State leaders only became aware of the impending detonation’s public health risks this week, after the Army issued its public advisory.

“The Office of the Governor became aware of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant’s plan to detonate degraded lead azide on Monday after a public advisory was issued by the U.S. Army,” Mason Mauro, a spokesperson for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, told the Daily Beast. “Members of the governor’s staff and state agencies contacted both organizations and have since been meeting about the situation.”

Lead particles could spread as far as Illinois. Screenshot/U.S. Army

The Army had previously alerted the 400-person town of Middletown about its plans to blow up the dangerous explosive material, which was deemed too dangerous to relocate, during a community meeting in October, the Sun reported.

But word of the planned detonation didn’t reach outside of Middletown until Monday, when the Army officially released its first maps of the potential lead plume that could extend as far as neighboring towns in Illinois.

“Extensive modeling efforts predict that the potential level of lead particles in the air may be elevated,” the Army said in its Monday advisory. “The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground. Lead is toxic to humans and animals.”

Lead azide, which is commonly used in detonators for bombs, must be stored carefully to avoid accidental detonation. Minor friction, shock, heat, or static discharge are able to trigger an explosive reaction.

Lead azide is a primary component in explosive detonators and ammunition. Inquam Photos/REUTERS

The Army recommended that members of the public who live or work near the affected areas stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and set their heating and cooling systems to “recirculate” to avoid exposure to outdoor air.

Residents in the immediate blast zone were asked to vacate their homes from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. on Friday, due to “the potential for localized window damage.”

The detonation poses an even more dangerous risk for children under six, who are especially vulnerable to lead exposure.

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“All planning and permitting for this event have been managed at the federal level by the Army with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” Mauro said. “The Army engaged local public health and emergency management officials to assist with community awareness efforts.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the EPA and the Army for comment. When reached, the Pentagon referred the Beast to the Army.