CHANGE OF PLANS Pentagon Pete’s Trip Upended After Leader Rejects Him The defense secretary’s surprise itinerary made a slight detour. Luisa Gonzalez/REUTERS

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Pete Hegseth’s surprise South America tour has been thrown off course after his presumptive host country turned down his military cooperation agreement.

Colombia’s right-wing President Abelardo De La Espriella has rejected the defense secretary’s proposal to allow U.S. joint military operations inside the country, according to The New York Times.

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The former Fox & Friends Weekend host was slated to meet with Colombian officials in Bogotá on Wednesday to discuss the bilateral agreement known as Title 10, which would have allowed U.S. forces to carry out airstrikes and ground operations inside Colombia, the Times reported.

Hegseth still met briefly with Colombian officials on Wednesday despite his joint agreement being rejected. Luisa Gonzalez/REUTERS

De La Espriella, who aligned himself with President Donald Trump after he was elected this year, told U.S. officials that he supported working with the Pentagon to combat drug organizations. However, he said he didn’t have enough votes in Congress to approve the agreement, according to the newspaper.

Trump gave De La Espriella his "complete and total endorsement." Luisa Gonzalez/REUTERS

The decision has thrown a wrench into Hegseth’s four-country trip in Latin America, which the Pentagon had not publicly announced in advance. Hegseth was now expected to touch down only briefly to meet with Colombian officials after his visit to Caracas, Venezuela, the Times reported.

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The self-styled “secretary of war” appeared on Venezuelan state television earlier on Wednesday to the surprise of American national security reporters, who were neither told about nor invited to participate in Hegseth’s visit to sign a cooperative defense agreement with the South American country.

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“Hegseth is in Venezuela - but the Pentagon refused to confirm or give out any information about his trip,” Lara Seligman, a national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal, wrote on X. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Lara Seligman/X

Hegseth met with acting President Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas to sign a military agreement that would “deepen” defense cooperation between the two countries, according to El País.

“We look forward ​to... deepening our defense cooperation and our defense partnership ​in ways that utilize the expertise of the US military and the war department alongside the great capabilities of your ​military,” the defense secretary said, according to Reuters.

Hegseth's meeting with Venezuela's interim president was not publicly announced by the Pentagon. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Hegseth was also expected to visit Ecuador and Honduras as part of the four-country trip, CNN reported.

A Pentagon official told the Daily Beast regarding Hegseth’s trip to Colombia: “Colombia is a valued member of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) and a longstanding defense partner of the United States. A3C brings together sovereign nations to dismantle narco-terrorist networks that threaten our citizens, our sovereignty, and our collective security. The Department of War will continue working alongside with Colombia and other A3C partners to confront common threats and secure our shared neighborhood.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Hegseth’s pop-up visit to Venezuela raised eyebrows on Wednesday, drawing concern over the so-called “most transparent administration in history” failing to disclose a Cabinet secretary’s official actions with a foreign nation.

“Remember when Pete Hegseth promised us the most transparent Pentagon in history?” Marine veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath wrote on X. “Why are we learning about new U.S. military agreements with Venezuela’s authoritarian government from Venezuelan state television?”

Amy McGrath/X

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and a professor of political science at Stanford University, wrote, “We are signing such agreements with the same regime (minus one) that we used to describe as a communist dictatorship.”

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