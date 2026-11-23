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Pete Hegseth has already banned “beardos,” “weirdos,” and “fatties” from his anti-woke army. Now he wants to stop them from fraternizing with their closest allies.

Last week, the 46-year-old defense secretary signed a classified memo requiring American troops to get permission before they are allowed to socialize with Canadian soldiers, The Washington Post reported.

The memo hasn’t been made public, and the Post said it had not reviewed it. It appears even Ottawa has been left in the dark.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth doesn't want American troops fraternizing with their closest allies. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

On Saturday, Hegseth’s Canadian counterpart, Defense Minister David McGuinty, 66, said he had not personally seen the memo, telling Reuters he had “seen no evidence of any kind of change” in how the two militaries work together.

The best look at the order so far came from U.S. senators at the Halifax International Security Forum over the weekend, including Sen. Mike Rounds, the South Dakota Republican.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty says he hasn't seen the memo. Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

Rounds, 72, said the guidance isn’t supposed to touch formal agreements and instead targets “informal activity or social activities without permission.”

In other words: Uncle Sam’s troops now need to ask Papa Pete for a hall pass to make friends with a Canuck.

Pressed on what the friendship crackdown actually means, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, 45, suggested the department wants contact with Canada only when it serves clear U.S. military goals, saying its dealings should “advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship.”

Hegseth says he wants to instill a "warrior ethos" in the American armed forces. Handout via REUTERS

“[Department of War] is prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada’s ability to meet NATO obligations,” Parnell said, using Hegseth’s favorite nickname for the Department of Defense.

Parnell said it does not affect “defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO.”

For context, that exception covers a lot of territory. The two neighbors run the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) together, watching the continent’s skies for intruding aircraft and holding combined exercises, including joint drills in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

The U.S. and Canada failed to reach a trade deal. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The move follows a familiar pattern for Hegseth, with the Pentagon canceling troop attendances at a string of think tanks and elite universities, calling them “woke breeding grounds,” claiming they push ideological “indoctrination,” as CBS News reported.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon and Canada’s Department of National Defence for comment.

Hegseth likes to show off his own fitness by training with selected service members. Pete Hegseth/X

News of the peculiar anti-social memo came on the same weekend that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, 61, made fun of President Donald Trump, 80, during a press gallery dinner in Ottawa. In a sassy move, Carney ushered a Trump impersonator onstage to lampoon the president over the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade talks.

Mark Carney Trump impersonator Times of India

“This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he joked, according to the Post.

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Mere days before the roasting, Carney had vowed that Canada would not cave to Trump in its push for a fair trade deal, and that it would never become America’s 51st state.

Carney is aiming to get a treaty with Washington signed before the end of 2026.