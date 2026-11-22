World Leader Mocks Trump With Impersonator at Gala
Fake Trump praised Carney’s rear end as part of his speech, making him almost indistinguishable from the real president.
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has thrown down the gauntlet at Donald Trump with a ruthless parody of the president.
Carney, 61, hosted the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa on Saturday, but was interrupted by an uninvited guest.
An orange man with gravity-defying pale yellow hair stormed onto the stage, imitating Trump’s hand gestures, dance moves, diction, and homo-erotic fixations.
With a Carney impersonator also on stage, fake Trump rambled: “We’ve got two Carneys here, it’s a disaster. Isn’t this incredible. Two Carneys, he’s so popular. Almost as popular as me.”
Mimicking one of Trump’s rump-based rally speeches, he continued: “It’s like Heated Rivalry if the hockey players were straight and all goalies. But he’s got a great a--, doesn’t he? What a beautiful a--.”
The satirical Trump entrance got more heated as the skit turned to politics, with Carney having this week vowed that Canada would not back down in its demands for a fair trade deal—nor become the 51st state.
“Mark, we’re going to have an incredible deal, like all of ‘em. I call him Mark, I don’t call him ‘the governor’ to his face because I’m a coward,” fake Trump said as the room broke out in laughter.
“But we’re gonna have a great deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way: me, because I’m crazy.”
Later, fake Trump poked fun at the real American president’s ever-changing staff, with Katie Zacharia having held the press secretary role for just five days.
“What’s incredible is I’m here because I need a press secretary, and this is where the press is. And I’m here to get a beautiful press secretary,” the interloper began, before pointing out various Canadian journalists he might be interested in.
Carney himself got stuck into the humor of the night in order to take a swipe at Trump.
During his own roast, according to The Washington Post, the PM joked: “This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator.”
Trump’s high tariffs against neighboring Canada have proved a divisive issue in Washington, with even some Republicans turning against the party line to oppose the levies.
Carney’s reluctance to accept Trump’s bullying tactics has gained him praise both domestically and internationally, with the PM racing toward his goal to have a treaty settled by the end of 2026.
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