Katie Zacharia has declared that she’s never closing the door on President Donald Trump.

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Katie Zacharia appears to be desperately wooing those in President Donald Trump’s inner circle more than a month after she was canned as White House press secretary.

Zacharia, 41, signaled her willingness to serve as Trump’s press secretary again—even after her first attempt at filling the high-profile role ended up setting the record for the shortest tenure in history.

Katie Zacharia only lasted five days at White House press secretary. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The short-lived White House press secretary sat down with The Free Press’ Kara Kennedy as part of a bizarre media circuit that has so far included appearances at a poker game show for D-list celebrities and at right-wing news networks.

“Would she want to take a job with him again, after the last one went so badly?” Kennedy asked.

“There’s just no way that I would say no to that man,” Zacharia responded. “I would always work for him, no matter what.”

“Right now, I’m in a little bit of a flux and a holding pattern as I clear up negative publicity,” she said of her current work situation.

Her comments came shortly after the State Bar of California opened an investigation into allegations that Zacharia violated the law by representing herself as a lawyer despite not having passed the bar exam. Her legal team has called the claims “baseless” and “politically motivated.”

Still, Zacharia said she remains loyal to President Donald Trump. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Zacharia even offered praise for Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

“Miller, ideologically for me, would be easy to agree with,” she said. “I align with immigration. I align with the MAGA base. I align with loyalty.”

“My loyalty to the president was paramount. My loyalty is to his policies, which I knew were effective and helping the United States,” she continued. “And the truth is, I’m very loyal to the people that are good to him. And Stephen Miller is one of them.”

Zacharia denied getting fired from the role. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But Zacharia made clear that she hasn’t been begging for her old job back, following a New York Post report that she flew to Mar-a-Lago to charm Miller into rehiring her.

“I don’t need to go to Mar-a-Lago to have a relationship with the president. And I don’t need to lobby Stephen Miller,” she said. “The president recruited me himself. I never had to lobby anyone to get the job that I got.”

Zacharia said it was "honor" to work for Trump. Katie Zacharia/X

Zacharia lasted only five days as Karoline Leavitt’s replacement. She admitted to getting emotional on her last day, which concluded with a dinner at Vice President JD Vance’s house.

“We got in the car and I’m just weeping,” Zacharia said, adding that her eldest son rushed to comfort her by saying he was “so proud” of her.

Zacharia reportedly sent a follow-up text message the day after the Free Press interview, saying: “I was grateful for every day I was able to stand alongside him,” and, “I was not fired.”

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A day after The Free Press published the interview, Trump went on Fox News to whine about the struggle of finding a replacement for a “fantastic” White House press secretary—but he wasn’t talking about Zacharia.

“Let me start off by saying Karoline was fantastic,” he said Saturday. “I’ll tell you, she’s a problem. She’s a big problem. I told her that. Because she was so good. Who the hell do you put in there, right? That mouthpiece was spinning.”

“We love Karoline and it’s a little bit hard to even think of anything. And Karoline’s gonna do—you know, she had the baby. In other words, she loves the baby more than she loved me. That’s terrible,” he quipped. “But she’s doing great. And now she’s involved with Fox, and she’s gonna be a star. She’s gonna be a star. She’s a great person.”