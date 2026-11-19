Katie Zacharia had a rough go of it on the Celebrity Poker Tour.

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Failed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has now tried her hand at a new venture: Celebrity Poker.

Zacharia joined the Celebrity Poker Tour in Las Vegas with around 50 other “celebrities” competing for a $100,000 grand prize. Seated next to Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers and Brody Jenner of Kardashian fame, Zacharia appeared to struggle at the table.

Gatto had to coach her through the game. Celebrity Poker Tour/X

Gatto had to guide her through several moments of the game, as she seemed to have a hard time understanding certain moves.

She wound up making a somewhat early exit from the table, leaving about halfway through. Still, she smiled through it all, just as she did when President Donald Trump unceremoniously canned her just five days into her White House gig.

She made an early exit but smiled through it all. Celebrity Poker Tour/X

In an X post responding to MeidasTouch, which first reported the news on her flop, Celebrity Poker Tour said that Zacharia was “a last minute addition to the player pool,” and said that “she did well.”

@celebpokertour/X

Her new potential gambling career comes just weeks after her brief stint at the White House podium flamed out after less than a week.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Youtube

She was let go after her first press briefing fell apart and questions emerged about her résumé, particularly her claim to be a “lawyer,” despite never having passed the bar exam.

Even so, she hasn’t indicated that she is done with Trump or his MAGA movement, as she’s still been sucking up to the president in the weeks since he canned her.

Katie Zacharia was the shortest serving White House press secretary in history. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Zacharia continues to incessantly post MAGA talking points on social media, as she did before she was offered the role of White House press secretary. She recently praised Trump’s promotion of right-wing hardliner Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff and wrote that “mass deportations can’t start soon enough.”

She also sparked confusion after she shared, then promptly deleted, a post where she inserted herself into an image as First Lady Melania Trump.