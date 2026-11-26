Bret Baier is not afraid to take on the president.

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Fox News host Bret Baier has served President Donald Trump a humiliating Thanksgiving reality check on prices.

Speaking on Special Report on Wednesday, the host noted that the price of a festive meal for a family of 10 has shot up by 6 percent compared with last year, under the current administration. This ends three consecutive years of prices easing.

“You have probably noticed that you’re paying more this Thanksgiving for your holiday meal,” Baier began, noting how “it’s costing about 6 percent more to feed your family this Turkey Day compared to a year ago, ending three straight years of price drops.”

He brought in Kelly Saberi from Fox Business, who broke down the costs and the reasons behind them.

Kelly Saberi gave a visual representation of the price surge. Fox News

“We have a couple of reasons to blame,” she explained. “First of all, across the board, everything on the table, diesel and labor shortages are going to affect these prices. But with the bird, they’ve been facing three years of disease, and now they’re catching up in the turkey industry. Also, there is a lot of demand for lean meat.”

Milk prices have climbed 8.6 percent, which Saberi attributed to “the protein craze—we know everybody wants to get more and more protein in.”

Stuffing, sweet potatoes, and cranberries are all more expensive, while frozen pie crusts have dropped 2.7 percent.

“We can’t just have pie. I mean, you have to have the other stuff,” Baier responded.

Saberi said the price “for this 10-person family that the Farm Bureau looks at” is “up 6 percent since last year, which seems like a lot,” but when “adjusted for inflation it is 2 percent.”

Trump, a billionaire, has called the affordability crisis a “hoax.” KEVIN LAMARQUE/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“They say the average for all the things on the table, which doesn’t include mashed potatoes, I should note for people at home, will be about $56,” she added.

That’s below what Saberi said was the post-COVID “record high” of $64 in 2022.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Baier wasn’t afraid to warn Trump about what he thought would sway voters. “Costs,” he told viewers in an October broadcast.

“That’s what this election has been about. If you look at the polls: higher costs,” he added.

It transpired that he was right, with voters opting for Democratic candidates in a massive blue wave.

Baier even corrected the president’s erroneous inflation numbers on his show.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning of two turkeys on Tuesday. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Tension between the pair boiled over in early November, after Donald Trump went on a tirade against the network. During a 23-minute on-air tirade, Trump aired frustrations about Fox’s pre-election polls, which showed his job approval rating at an abysmal 36 percent ahead of the vote.

“I read at Fox that I’m not popular; the Fox polls are terrible. You oughta get yourself a better pollster because your polls are the worst,” Trump said.

But rather than let the dig slip through the cracks, longtime host Bret Baier, 56, confronted the president.

“But tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed,” Baier told Trump, the day after his midterm crashout.

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Trump appeared to be taken aback by the pushback.

“Well, I don’t know about that, I can just tell you about speaking for myself,” Trump said. “And, uhh, the results with Fox with me were wrong for 12 years; they’ve gotten me wrong for 12 years.”

The network has long aligned itself with Trump’s agenda across his two terms. However, throughout Election Day, Trump made several critical Truth Social posts about the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.

He even implied that Fox News has been against him “for years” in one post.

“Every question is a hit job and every answer is ‘BULL—!’” Trump wrote.