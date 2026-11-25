Fox Host Reveals Brutal Sign Trump’s Power Is Slipping Away
He says Trump has become economically and politically “irrelevant.”
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A Fox Business reporter has torn into Donald Trump for his push to have Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO, saying the president no longer has the sway to move markets he once did.
On Wednesday, the stock market experienced more whiplash after Huang returned as Nvidia CEO following his brief resignation over his affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang. Many, including Trump himself, have attributed the board’s sudden reversal to the president’s repeated calls for his tech pal’s return as head of the chip giant.
“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the decision was announced. “Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!”
In light of the announcement, investors flooded Nvidia stock, surging shares up more than 30 percent and adding nearly 1 trillion in market value, according to Yahoo Finance. But as the initial excitement died down and some investors sold the high, the stock dipped back down by 6 percent on Monday, immediately raising market volatility.
The S&P 500 is down about 6 percent since the start of November. The NASDAQ has also experienced a 14 percent drop since its record-setting high in October, affecting 401Ks and personal investments.
Charles Gasparino, a senior correspondent for Fox Business, blasted Trump for his intervention in Nvidia’s decision-making, saying the market’s oscillations signaled the president’s “irrelevance.”
“If you gauge the markets after they began to digest Trump’s intervention in the @nvidia drama, the obvious puke that’s settling in, you might want to say this poses legal problems for the president,” Gasparino wrote. “I think thats a wrong read. The more accurate one is even more damning for the WH in Trump’s final two years in office and his ability to enact policy goals: It signals irrelevance.”
Gasparino added that the wider market seems to have lost confidence in Trump, who uses the stock market as a primary measure of his economic agenda’s success. And he didn’t reserve his criticisms for the president’s political prowess, either.
“The market doesn’t think he has the power to shape events as he once did,” Gasparino added. “The midterms show the country has moved past Trump--safe GOP seats were lost because of the association with the man in the White House that people just kinda want to go away.”
Trump, on the other hand, has attributed the shakeup to his Democratic opponents. This dig came only days after boasting about the economic boom Huang’s return to leadership would provoke.
“Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I wasn’t on the Ballot, but if I was, the results, just like all three times before, would have been much different, and the Stock Market, and your 401-k’s, would be BOOMING. I told you so!!!”
Gasparino appeared unsatisfied with that explanation.
“Trump no longer holds the public imagination for either good or bad,” he wrote. “Not a great way to govern if your style is to constantly stoke attention. Meanwhile, the markets are signaling he’s a non factor in their thinking, or possibly, saying whatever he touches turns to crap.”
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