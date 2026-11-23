The president had some help tipping the scales.

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Vice President JD Vance helped the president apply pressure to the Nvidia board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang.

The Nvidia board reinstated Huang after ongoing pressure from the Trump administration, despite the disgraced CEO’s sex scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy.

Vance, 42, apparently used his longstanding relationships in Silicon Valley and the tech industry to influence the board of one of the world’s most valuable companies, a source close to the vice president told The Hill on Monday, hours after Huang, 63, returned to the helm.

The vice president held private talks with Huang and also worked to reassure board members that the billionaire was not a security risk, two people with knowledge of the matter told the New York Times.

Vance was reportedly instrumental in Huang's return. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

And it worked. A spokesperson for Nvidia announced Monday that the company’s board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang, a key Donald Trump ally who resigned after his extramarital affairs with two subordinates and a suspected Chinese spy were exposed.

Vance was quick to take credit for the Trump administration win. In an X post, the vice president shared a clip of Trump, 80, speaking about the process of reinstating Huang.

“I was talking to a lot of people, and I was talking to a lot of people that you interview all the time. But I was also dealing with a Vice President, JD Vance who’s great,” Trump said.

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The former Ohio senator’s so-called “longstanding relationships” likely stem from his closeness to Peter Thiel, the PayPal and Palantir extraordinaire who spent $15 million on Vance’s Senate campaign in 2022.

Trump, for his part, also touted Huang’s return—albeit in a very different way.

After congratulating the Nvidia board on an “absolutely GREAT” decision, Trump shared an edited version of the photograph of himself moments after a gunman opened fire at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. But in the altered image, Huang appeared in Trump’s place. Instead of raising his fist in defiance, he was holding a bra.

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The undoctored, now-famous photo was taken minutes after multiple rallygoers were shot by the gunman aiming for Trump. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, died after shielding his wife and daughters from the gunfire. Another rallygoer, James Copenhaver, was also critically wounded and died in September from complications from his injuries.

Before he shared the image on Truth Social, he wrote that the United States “has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”