Trump, 80, Spews Delusional Reason Markets Are Tanking
The president is still playing the blame game despite Republicans controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress.
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President Donald Trump has just given his supporters delusional ammunition to use at Thanksgiving dinner: Their 401Ks are tanking because of Democrats, somehow.
Trump, 80, wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that the stock market is taking a pounding because of the midterm elections that wiped out Republicans on Nov. 3—a blue wave that is widely accepted to be an indictment of his governing in MAGA 2.0.
The president sees things differently.
“Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results,” he wrote. “I wasn’t on the Ballot, but if I was, the results, just like all three times before, would have been much different, and the Stock Market, and your 401-k’s, would be BOOMING. I told you so!!!”
The S&P 500 is down about six percent, or 450 points, since the start of November.
CNBC reports that selling pressure is driven by a pullback in AI and semiconductor stocks, inflation concerns, and tariff announcements—not Democrats returning to House and Senate majorities in two months’ time.
The Nasdaq is down nearly 4 percent on Wednesday alone, wiping out gains made on Monday when Trump personally pushed for Nvidia to reinstate its scandal-scarred, sex-mad founder back as CEO despite it being revealed he was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
The Wall Street Journal writes that Nvidia, the AI-infrastructure company CoreWeave, and the tech company Anthropic are all sliding on the eve of Thanksgiving.
Giuseppe Sette, co-founder of Reflexivity, an investment analysis firm, tells the Journal he can see the slide extending into next month.
“The market requires a price shake-up to ease fears of AI overinvestments, and the perfect storm of Jensen firing + Anthropic IPO gave it the catalyst,” he said. “The worse we do in December, the easier it will be for the market to rally in Q1.”
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