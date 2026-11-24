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Rep. Jamie Raskin says the real reason President Donald Trump pushed to reinstate Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is obvious to everyone in Washington.

Like so much in MAGA 2.0, Raskin tells CNBC that Trump’s decision-making was to line his own pockets and those of his Cabinet members.

The Maryland Democrat made the revelation after Squawk Box’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked if the president’s concerns about his own stake in Nvidia are why he pushed to bring Huang back.

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“Well, if you don’t believe that, you’re too innocent to be let out of the house by yourself,” Raskin said Tuesday. “I mean, this is a guy who openly declared he made more than $2 billion on the side in his first year in office. You could add up every president in American history; they don’t come anywhere near that.”

Raskin, 63, said that the Trump administration is one big “money-making operation.”

So much so, he said the 80-year-old Trump has turned the United States into a MAGA corporate state rather than a free market democracy.

“He was just over in China with his best friends Xi and Vladimir Putin, the triumvirate of autocrats of the world, and he spends all this time with President Xi, and then he comes back and calls in to a corporate board of directors to dictate to them who is going to be their CEO,” Raskin said. “That’s got a lot more to do with communist China or state capitalist Russia than it has to do with the free market in America and the democratic government.”

He continued, “So what we’re seeing is the corruption, both of our democratic system of government and the free markets, and they always go together.”

The White House did not respond to an email seeking comment on Raskin’s remarks.

Nvidia’s board announced Monday it was bringing Huang back as CEO after Trump spent the latter half of the weekend publicly demanding it. Huang, 63, was pressured into resigning on Nov. 12 after it was revealed he had several affairs, including with subordinates at Nvidia and, most shockingly, with a suspected Chinese spy. It has since been revealed that he admitted to the Nvidia board that he had other unreported affairs as well.

Photos showing Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy he's alleged to have had an affair with were posted on her WeChat account. Social media

Trump, who self-reports owning between 32,000 and 370,000 shares of Nvidia that pay him dividends, immediately took a victory lap for Huang’s reinstatement.

“I spoke to [Nvidia], let me put it that way,” he told CNBC. “And I convinced them; I made the deal.”

Trump’s holdings in Nvidia stock were reported in his financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, which were filed this month. At Tuesday’s price, that means Trump owns anywhere between $5.1 million and $59.2 million in Nvidia stock.

Huang’s reinstatement has given Nvidia a huge boost. Its stock has soared more than 30 percent after he returned as CEO, adding a staggering $952 billion to the company’s market value in a single day. That marks the largest one-day gain ever recorded by an American company.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure.”