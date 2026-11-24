David Rothkopf says the Nvidia scandal will become the defining corruption story of the Trump administration.

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Donald Trump’s direct role in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reinstatement will become a bigger problem for the president than even the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a political analyst says.

On The Daily Beast Podcast, Daily Beast Chief Global Affairs Columnist David Rothkopf reacted to Monday’s revelation that Trump had personally intervened in Nvidia’s internal affairs to reinstate Huang, who had resigned amid reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and reported affairs with two subordinates.

A photo illustration of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Jensen Huang for The Daily Beast podcast. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Trump, whose financial disclosures show he has held tens of millions of dollars in Nvidia shares, said the company will be profitable because “sex sells.”

Rothkopf described Huang’s reinstatement as “insane.”

“This scandal will transcend even Epstein and become the signature scandal of the Trump administration because they have gone too far,” Rothkopf told co-host Joanna Coles. “They have gone too far in taking their own private economic interests and selling American national security down the river in order just to make an extra buck or to cover up the fact that they have been reckless in the past,” he added. “It is ugly, and it is infuriating, and it is inexplicable in any world except for Trumpworld, which we all happen to be trapped in until this guy shuffles off his mortal coil whenever that may happen.”

Rothkopf added that the scandal would become the defining controversy of the Trump administration.

“How bad is this for the country? Let me count the ways. broligarchic impunity, national security, the scandal that is undoubtedly going to get deeper from all of this. Where do you think all the stories about Jensen Wang’s girlfriend’s ties to Chinese intelligence came from? They came from people in the United States government who felt that it was a problem. They didn’t come from Trump, obviously, because he’s been denying them. What do you think this is going to do to those stories? More of them are going to pour out,” he said.

“Because this woman, as was revealed in the New York Times just yesterday, has been in regular contact with Chinese intelligence for months and months and months. And Trump knew and Lutnick knew,” Rothkopf continued.

Lutnick, 65, has been accused of ignoring warnings from colleagues about a potential spy working for a Chinese front company. Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm led by Lutnick’s sons, has also reportedly benefitted financially from weak export controls on AI chips.

Alice Huang, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a third unidentified Nividia employee, and Huang's wife Lori Huang. Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Any good economic news as a result of Huang’s return comes at the expense of national security, Rothkopf said.

“Tech bros can do whatever the hell they want,” he said. “National security doesn’t mean anything. And the country will be screwed.”

Trump photographed with Huang in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 8, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Rothkopf predicted a second phase in which the leaks and other developments would be investigated. He said witnesses would not be silenced by the U.S. government or threats from White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, because other intelligence agencies already knew about the situation.

Former intelligence officials would also speak out, he predicted, exposing further problems and revealing the extent of Trump’s, Lutnick’s and others’ financial holdings.

Also on Monday, Fox Business Network Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino warned Trump, 80, that the Huang scandal “has all the earmarks of a modern-day Watergate for this administration.”

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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