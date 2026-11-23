The president has been warned that his outrageous move could quickly backfire.

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President Donald Trump has been warned that his decision to back Nvidia boss Jensen Huang could trigger a Watergate-style crisis for his administration.

Nvidia announced the return of Huang as the tech firm’s CEO on Monday, 11 days after he resigned in disgrace over his extramarital affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who was suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. The pair are not related.

Jensen Huang has also faced separate allegations of an affair with an Nvidia executive, and another Nvidia employee.

Nvidia reinstated Huang, 63, about 11 hours after Trump demanded on Truth Social that the company bring him back.

Jensen Huang admitted having an affair with Alice Huang. Social media

Trump also admitted he was “represented” at a company board meeting ahead of the decision and spoke to certain members personally. In Nvidia’s statement announcing Huang’s return, it said it “received input from senior levels of the United States government ... that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino warned Trump that he was “playing with fire.”

“Call me crazy, but Trump laying the groundwork that Huang’s affair was a nothing burger from a national security standpoint and he should return to Nvidia ... has all the earmarks of a modern-day Watergate for this administration,” Gasparino wrote on X.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has thrown Trump’s China relations into murky water. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump was reported to have been briefed in May about Alice Huang’s suspected links to Beijing. Yet Jensen Huang remained in contact with the president and even traveled aboard Air Force One.

Trump has repeatedly defended the executive, calling him an “honorable guy” who probably had “an excuse.”

“I think he’s a fine person,” the president said, praising Huang for having “done an amazing job for our country.”

Trump hailed Nvidia’s decision to rehire Huang as the “correct and proper” move, declaring the tech CEO a “great patriot and national treasure.”

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” he added.

Gasparino suggested Trump’s intervention was driven by one overriding concern: the stock market. According to Bloomberg, Nvidia shed more than $1 trillion in market value following Huang’s resignation—a potentially devastating blow for a president whose party had just been humiliated in the midterms over the economy.

Jensen Huang and his wife of more than 40 years, Lori, attended Donald Trump’s lavish state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in late September. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

“The real reason Trump believes Huang should return is because he believes it will save the market and his record on the economy because AI is what’s left in its bull run,” Gasparino wrote.

He described Trump’s gamble as “ballsy” but warned the president was “playing with fire.”

Gasparino doubled down on Fox News, claiming the White House was under “tremendous pressure by the president” to defend the decision, suggesting Trump had panicked at the prospect of further market turmoil.

“He is really motivated by short-term swings in the market and saw what happened last week and freaked out,” Gasparino said.

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But he added that Trump’s decision to back the CEO could “really undo the Trump administration.”

“This is not going to stop the A.I. bubble from bursting,” he said. “This is worse. This involves national security and this could really undo the Trump administration.”

“The facts as we know them are horrible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gasparino warned in his post on X that Democrats could turn the scandal into ammunition for their investigations and impeachment efforts against Trump and his allies.

“The Dems are emboldened to make “L’affaire Jensen” part of their quest to impeach Trump and score more political points, and it appears Trump is making that effort a lot easier,” he said.

On Fox News, Gasparino added that things could get “nasty” if Huang is forced to face a congressional interrogation over his relationship with Alice Huang after the Democrats take back control of Congress.

“How do you explain–OK, what did you tell her in bed? I mean, it’s just–come on, man. What did you say between the sheets?” he said.

“This is going to get nasty,” Gasparino said. “Let me tell you something: discussing your private matters—what occurred in bed with a potential Chinese spy—listen, I don’t know if he will do that publicly or privately.”

Jensen Huang has cozied up to Trump, donating $1 million to his inaugural fund and chipping in for his mammoth new ballroom. Leah Millis/Reuters

The journalist also questioned whether Trump had the political capital to contain another damaging controversy, pointing to Republican setbacks in the midterms and a growing list of controversies.

“Ken Paxton, tariffs. I can go down the line and rattle off a million things where he has missed the boat,” he said.

“Republicans got their clocks cleaned in the mid-terms listening to some of this stuff. The ballroom. Now you have this?”

Before stepping down from his role earlier this month, Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife, whom he married in 1985 and with whom he has two children, Madison and Spencer Huang.

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

He also had two more alleged affairs with Nvidia employees, one of whom was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported to him and who is also married.

Despite this, Trump, who has invested in Nvidia stock and last year gave Huang a National Medal of Science, continued to stand by his billionaire pal.

Huang has also donated $25 million to Trump’s ballroom while enjoying relaxed regulations to sell his chips to China, America’s top counterintelligence threat.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.