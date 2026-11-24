Sex-Mad Trumpy CEO’s Jaw-Dropping Affairs Confession Is Leaked
Jensen Huang was a very busy man before he was caught cheating on his wife.
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Jensen Huang has admitted to even more extramarital affairs in a closed-door meeting with Nvidia executives.
The newly reappointed CEO, 63, told the board on Sunday that he’d had more affairs than previously reported, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Huang, who has been married to his wife, Lori, for 41 years, previously admitted to having an affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, with whom he has no relation.
Another affair had been widely reported between him and Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, as well as another alleged fling with a tech firm employee.
During Sunday’s meeting, Huang was reported to have shown remorse for his behavior as the board made clear its need for him to display candor and honesty going forward.
After that, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as CEO.
President Donald Trump said he personally called Huang to congratulate the embattled CEO on the news.
During their conversation, Trump said Huang excitedly told him about the work he was going to resume at the company, including inventing a plethora of new chips.
“There’s really nobody like him,” the president said.
Upon his return to the office, Huang was greeted by hundreds of employees who had lined several floors in the building’s main hub.
Chants of “we love you, Jensen!” rained down as he took it all in and assured them that he was going to be “a better CEO the second time around.”
“I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this,” Huang said. “I’ve made some very terrible mistakes, and I’m going to work on coming back. Thank you all for this second chance.”
Trump has taken near-unanimous credit for Huang’s reinstatement after he launched a strategically timed pressure campaign on the company to get his way.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said that if he had begun pushing for Nvidia to change its mind a week earlier, “I’m not sure I would have been as successful.”
But as AI stocks began plummeting in value, especially Nvidia, he said, “the climate became more and more right,” and as a result, “I began a push.”
This decision also coincided with Trump’s Justice Department concluding that Huang did nothing illegal and that he was not considered a security risk.
Trump stood to personally profit from Huang’s reinstatement.
The president owns anywhere between 32,000 and 370,000 shares in Nvidia, according to his financial disclosures.
Nvidia shares increased in value by over 30 percent after the news of Huang’s return, meaning Trump could have potentially netted himself $15 million, according to the Financial Times.
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