 Skip to main content
REMEMBER CLINTON?

Fox News Star Delivers Ominous ‘Washout’ Warning for Trump

A veteran reporter has questioned whether the unpopular president should be leading his party’s midterm charge.

By Briana Charles

Brit Hume has some more bad news for Republicans.

Fox News’ 83-year-old chief political analyst told Bret Baier on Wednesday’s Special Report that with the Nov. 3 midterms less than three weeks away the GOP is “way underwater” on the issues voters care about most.

Hume was breaking down a new Fox News poll that has Democrats ahead on foreign policy, 54 to 45 percent. They also lead on gas prices, 55 to 43 percent, and on inflation, 57 to 41 percent.

A new Fox News poll shows voters trusting Democrats more than Republicans on foreign policy, gas prices and inflation.

A new Fox News poll shows voters trusting Democrats more than Republicans on foreign policy, gas prices and inflation.

Fox News

“Those are the three major issues right there,” he said, sounding grim.

Baier noted that Democrats now lead in areas where Republicans had held the edge, “especially when it comes to foreign policy.”

Bret Baier sets the record straight on Trump’s inflation claim.
THE BAIER FACTS

Fox News Star Hits Trump, 80, With Brutal Reality Check

Briana Charles

Then Hume turned to the president himself.

“The polling that we now have shows that his support among Republicans has diminished since Election Day,” Hume told Baier. “And they’re also showing that his approval rating is, what, 36 percent? That means he might get 36 percent of the vote out, but 64 percent disapproved.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 14, 2026.

Brit Hume questioned Trump's decision to put himself front and center of the campaign.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“That is really bad at this stage when he’s out there front and center,” he continued. “And it may raise the question in the minds of some people whether he should be out there front and center the way he is, given his standing.”

Hume was responding to Trump’s insistence that voters treat the midterms as though his own name were on the ballot.

“Well, that’s fine if you’re simply trying to turn out Republicans,” Hume said.

Republicans are clinging to a narrow House majority, and Fox News’ own power rankings now project Democrats taking it back, with the Senate also up for grabs.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 14, 2026.

Donald Trump has hit the midterm campaign trail, just as Bill Clinton did 32 years ago.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Earlier in the show, Hume, who covered the Bill Clinton White House, raised the specter of 1994, when a deeply unpopular President Clinton toured the country as Trump is doing now—and the Republicans captured both houses of Congress for the first time in four decades.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Menard Memorial Sports Center on October 13, 2026 in Wasilla, Alaska. President Trump is in Alaska campaigning for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.
RED, WHITE AND BOO

Trump Plays it Safe With Panic Tour Through Red America

Sarah Ewall-Wice

“The Republicans have to worry that something like that might happen to them in this race, where not only do they lose the close ones but they lose a lot that weren’t even thought to be close, and you get a big washout,” he said.

“I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but I think it could happen.”

Brit Hume says Trump’s low approval rating spells trouble for Republicans heading into the midterms.

Brit Hume says Trump’s low approval rating spells trouble for Republicans heading into the midterms.

Fox News

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Hume wasn’t ready to write off his party just yet.

“I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans,” he said. “They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Hume wasn’t ready to write off his party just yet.

“I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans,” he said. “They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Briana Charles
Briana CharlesReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW