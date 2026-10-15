REMEMBER CLINTON? Fox News Star Delivers Ominous ‘Washout’ Warning for Trump A veteran reporter has questioned whether the unpopular president should be leading his party’s midterm charge.

Brit Hume has some more bad news for Republicans.

Fox News’ 83-year-old chief political analyst told Bret Baier on Wednesday’s Special Report that with the Nov. 3 midterms less than three weeks away the GOP is “way underwater” on the issues voters care about most.

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Hume was breaking down a new Fox News poll that has Democrats ahead on foreign policy, 54 to 45 percent. They also lead on gas prices, 55 to 43 percent, and on inflation, 57 to 41 percent.

A new Fox News poll shows voters trusting Democrats more than Republicans on foreign policy, gas prices and inflation. Fox News

“Those are the three major issues right there,” he said, sounding grim.

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Baier noted that Democrats now lead in areas where Republicans had held the edge, “especially when it comes to foreign policy.”

Then Hume turned to the president himself.

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“The polling that we now have shows that his support among Republicans has diminished since Election Day,” Hume told Baier. “And they’re also showing that his approval rating is, what, 36 percent? That means he might get 36 percent of the vote out, but 64 percent disapproved.”

Brit Hume questioned Trump's decision to put himself front and center of the campaign. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“That is really bad at this stage when he’s out there front and center,” he continued. “And it may raise the question in the minds of some people whether he should be out there front and center the way he is, given his standing.”

Hume was responding to Trump’s insistence that voters treat the midterms as though his own name were on the ballot.

“Well, that’s fine if you’re simply trying to turn out Republicans,” Hume said.

Republicans are clinging to a narrow House majority, and Fox News’ own power rankings now project Democrats taking it back, with the Senate also up for grabs.

Donald Trump has hit the midterm campaign trail, just as Bill Clinton did 32 years ago. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Earlier in the show, Hume, who covered the Bill Clinton White House, raised the specter of 1994, when a deeply unpopular President Clinton toured the country as Trump is doing now—and the Republicans captured both houses of Congress for the first time in four decades.

“The Republicans have to worry that something like that might happen to them in this race, where not only do they lose the close ones but they lose a lot that weren’t even thought to be close, and you get a big washout,” he said.

“I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but I think it could happen.”

Brit Hume says Trump’s low approval rating spells trouble for Republicans heading into the midterms. Fox News

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Hume wasn’t ready to write off his party just yet.

“I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans,” he said. “They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Hume wasn’t ready to write off his party just yet.

“I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans,” he said. “They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”

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