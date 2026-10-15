Fox News Star Delivers Ominous ‘Washout’ Warning for Trump
A veteran reporter has questioned whether the unpopular president should be leading his party’s midterm charge.
Brit Hume has some more bad news for Republicans.
Fox News’ 83-year-old chief political analyst told Bret Baier on Wednesday’s Special Report that with the Nov. 3 midterms less than three weeks away the GOP is “way underwater” on the issues voters care about most.
Hume was breaking down a new Fox News poll that has Democrats ahead on foreign policy, 54 to 45 percent. They also lead on gas prices, 55 to 43 percent, and on inflation, 57 to 41 percent.
“Those are the three major issues right there,” he said, sounding grim.
Baier noted that Democrats now lead in areas where Republicans had held the edge, “especially when it comes to foreign policy.”
Then Hume turned to the president himself.
Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“The polling that we now have shows that his support among Republicans has diminished since Election Day,” Hume told Baier. “And they’re also showing that his approval rating is, what, 36 percent? That means he might get 36 percent of the vote out, but 64 percent disapproved.”
“That is really bad at this stage when he’s out there front and center,” he continued. “And it may raise the question in the minds of some people whether he should be out there front and center the way he is, given his standing.”
Hume was responding to Trump’s insistence that voters treat the midterms as though his own name were on the ballot.
“Well, that’s fine if you’re simply trying to turn out Republicans,” Hume said.
Republicans are clinging to a narrow House majority, and Fox News’ own power rankings now project Democrats taking it back, with the Senate also up for grabs.
Earlier in the show, Hume, who covered the Bill Clinton White House, raised the specter of 1994, when a deeply unpopular President Clinton toured the country as Trump is doing now—and the Republicans captured both houses of Congress for the first time in four decades.
“The Republicans have to worry that something like that might happen to them in this race, where not only do they lose the close ones but they lose a lot that weren’t even thought to be close, and you get a big washout,” he said.
“I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but I think it could happen.”
The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Hume wasn’t ready to write off his party just yet.
“I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans,” he said. “They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”
The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Hume wasn’t ready to write off his party just yet.
“I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans,” he said. “They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…