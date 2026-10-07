FOX ARE FRIENDS, NOT FOOD! Fox News Star Confronted on Pal Trump Ripping Into Network Sean Hannity was put on the spot about President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on his longtime network this week. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox News’ most stalwart host has addressed Donald Trump’s deepening rift with the network.

Sean Hannity, 64, is shrugging off the 80-year-old president’s meltdown against the right-wing network he watches religiously, suggesting the president’s temper tantrum will be short-lived.

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Hannity, who has been at the network since it launched 30 years ago, tells Mediaite he views Trump’s latest attack on Fox as a merely “throwaway comment” after he saw a segment he didn’t like.

“It’s really that simple for me,” Hannity said.

President Donald Trump greets talk show host Sean Hannity at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on November 5, 2018. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump fired off criticism of Fox on Truth Social and at a Nebraska rally, accusing the Rupert Murdoch-owned network of giving unfair airtime to candidates running against Republicans in key Senate midterm races. He specifically singled out Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate in Michigan who is leading his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, in most polls.

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“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to El-Sayed, who is Muslim.

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“All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like,” he continued. “She never interviews me like that.”

Trump's first tirade against Fox News this week. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump continued his rant, accusing the channel of not covering his “record breaking rallies.”

“Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA,” he said, adding, “They have totally lost their way!”

It did not stop there. The president’s eyes appeared glued to the news channel as he criticized it for running a segment on “slezebag” Dan Osborn, an independent candidate challenging Republican Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts.

Trump grew increasingly unhappy with the network on Tuesday. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

“The ‘other side’ doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime,” he wrote. “It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!”

He took his criticism to a rally he held in Nebraska that night, though he did not name Fox directly.

“El-Sayed was interviewed just a little while ago on a certain network,” Trump said. “Why are they putting these people on our television networks? Why?”

During his interview, Hannity pointed out that Trump has praised him and his fellow Fox News Trump loyalists, Laura Ingraham and Jesse Watters.

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“He’s praised a lot of us over and over again,” Hannity said.

Hannity has deep ties to Trump, appearing at a campaign rally for the now-president in 2018 and even helping him write an advertisement during the 2020 campaign that aired on his primetime show, according to reports.

“Do I think he wants more positive coverage? Yeah,” Hannity conceded. “There’s a lot at stake, and you know, I think right now, being [32] days out of an election, you know, everybody wants the best coverage they can get.”

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