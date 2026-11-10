CASH AND BURN Fox Star Spells Out Brutal Reality of Trump’s Wealth Brags Brit Hume said voters didn’t like watching the president get richer while they struggled.

Fox News’ Brit Hume says Trump’s fortune has finally caught up with him.

The senior political analyst appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier on Monday to comb through the network’s exit polling on the Republican Party’s historic midterm losses in both the House and the Senate, which revealed the extent of the effect on concerns about government corruption to voters.

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Host Baier, 56, cited the Fox News Voter Poll, which said 55 percent of voters called corruption “crucial” to their vote for Congress, and another 36 percent said it was “a major factor.”

Brit Hume told Bret Baier that voters hit by high prices were put off by how much richer the president has gotten in office. Fox News

“That’s a massive number if you think about it,” Baier said.

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Hume, 83, traced the outrage to the pain in voters’ pockets.

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“When times are tough, and we’re going through an economic transformation of an extraordinary degree, and prices are high, even though jobs are plentiful, people are hurting,” he said. “That was a big issue in the election.”

Fox News polling of nearly 40,000 voters found that more than nine in 10 said government corruption was crucial or a major factor in their vote for Congress. Fox News

“They look at Washington, and they see the president, apparently a rich man to begin with, and never afraid to talk about how rich he was and is. Suddenly, several billion dollars richer, according to Forbes magazine,” Hume told Baier.

Taking aim at the collective wealth of the Trump Family, Hume said, “They see his sons involved in the cryptocurrency businesses that are netting them a large amount of money,” he said. “And they don’t like the looks of that.”

Brit Hume is a senior political analyst at Fox News. Fox News

The numbers back it up. Forbes now puts Trump’s fortune at $7 billion, up from $6.5 billion. According to its annual billionaires list, Trump had added $1.4 billion in a single year, mostly from crypto.

Crypto has also produced some of Trump’s wildest cash grabs. Just last month, the company behind Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin advertised a dinner for 185 of the coin’s biggest shareholders.

The coin was worth roughly $27 billion when it launched days before his 2024 inauguration. By January this year, it has lost about 94 percent of its value.

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The coin was worth roughly $27 billion when it launched days before his 2024 inauguration. By January this year, it has lost about 94 percent of its value.

Days before the midterms, Trump threw a lavish jungle-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago and showed off his well-heeled guests to reporters. “Look at all my rich members,” he gloated.

On the campaign trail, Trump wasn’t exactly subtle about money either. At a rally in Perry, Georgia, last month, he crowed that the country was raking it in from sky-high oil prices, even though his own advisers had told him to stay quiet. He even predicted the headlines, saying he’d be accused of bragging “while people are suffering at the pump,” and then went ahead anyway. “I don’t give a damn. I’m gonna say it. We’re making a freaking fortune.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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