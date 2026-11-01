MONEY FOR NOTHING Trump Makes Tacky Boast on Eve of Affordability Election The 80-year-old president is making no secret of his priorities.

Donald Trump has shamelessly bragged about his popularity with the rich just days before midterm elections dominated by concerns about skyrocketing costs of living.

The 80-year-old president opted to stay away from Washington ahead of the potentially devastating midterms, and instead hosted a spooky party at Mar-a-Lago.

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Surrounded by hundreds of guests at the jungle-themed event on Saturday night, The New York Times reports that Trump gushed: “Look at all my rich members.”

The weekend before midterms, Trump hosted a costume and caviar Mar-a-Lago bash for his influential pals. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The proud billionaire fawned: “They spent all day getting ready. Look at these guys.”

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“These are the biggest guys on Wall Street,” he bragged to reporters.

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Trump himself bowed out of his own jungle Halloween theme, opting instead to wear his tried-and-tested navy suit and red tie combo.

“I came as Donald Trump,” he said of his costume for the night.

The president dressed scarily as himself, and fawned over his 'rich people' guests who spent 'hours' to look their best. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Swiftly bringing the subject back to the wealth of his partygoers, Trump said: “I didn’t have time to get—people spent a lot of time and money. Rich people. They spent nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes, so I came as Donald Trump.”

Faced with more topical questions—beyond his easy love of both rich people and mysteriously lumpy blue suits—Trump’s mood became less effusive.

“Why would you ask such a stupid question?” he raged at the publication when asked about whether he planned to reignite the war with Iran this coming week.

Reports have suggested that Trump has earmarked the first week of November for a renewed assault on Iran. The president’s reluctance to answer such heavy questions came as he was surrounded by caviar bars and rich socialites in cheetah print.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Trump is living his billionaire octogenarian lifestyle, midterm polls suggest that the president's time might be better spent leading his struggling party. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Political analyst Nate Silver has predicted a 76 percent chance of winning the Senate for the Democrats, and a 95 percent chance of winning the House.

Asked to explain his boldly anti-MAGA forecast, the statistician summarized that the figures included Trump’s dire approval rating—the lowest of any president approaching midterms in 80 years—alongside the general trend of incumbent leaders lagging at these ballots, heightened practical Democratic support, and the months-long inability of the GOP to beat gas pump spikes.

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