RELENTLESS Trump’s Bloodthirsty Post-Election Scheme Leaks The president reportedly has a plan in place—but he is waiting for the polls to close on Election Day.

President Donald Trump has already set his sights on the next phase of his war on Iran, a new leak has revealed.

The Trump administration has briefed Gulf allies to prepare for a short but intense round of strikes on Iran that could come as soon as Nov. 4, just a day after the midterm elections, three senior Gulf Arab officials told MS NOW.

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U.S. allies in the Gulf are “pushing hard” to de-escalate in fear of Iran’s retaliation, the network reported. One Gulf official said they “would not be surprised” if states in the region pushed back against the Trump administration’s use of military bases in their countries.

The details come after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. and Israeli militaries are preparing for potential strikes. Trump has not yet decided to launch an attack on Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites but is leaning toward it, insiders told the paper.

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“We do not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist. President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” a White House official told MS NOW.

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

On Friday, Trump said the war with Iran “is going to be over very soon.”

“We’re knocking the hell out of them,” Trump told Kansas City radio station KCMO, asserting “we’re going to have a non-nuclear Iran.”

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon, and that’s going to end very soon,” he continued.

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But even Trump’s own supporters are split on the Iran war, which has caused gas prices to skyrocket and the president’s approval rating to plummet.

A Pew Research Center poll earlier found that only 33 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the Iran war. The October poll showed that 65 percent of Republicans backed the decision to use force in Iran—down from 71 percent in March.

“It’s a tough situation because of the base,” a former Trump administration official clued in on the president’s deliberations told MS NOW. “I would say that what President Trump is focused on is the threat from Iran, not just the nuclear threat, but terrorism.”

“He’s obsessed with Iran not getting a nuclear weapon,” another former Trump administration official familiar with foreign policy deliberations said. “He’s been convinced that with this final attack we can get a deal with the Iranians, or we can finally destroy their nuclear program.”

Trump himself has dropped hints of a potential new attack on Iran. Last week, Trump threatened more strikes if Tehran refuses to make concessions on its nuclear program.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump said, referring to the Pentagon’s name for the initial strikes in February. “Or they’ll agree. If they’re smart, they’ll just say, ‘let’s get down to business.’”

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