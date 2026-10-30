BLEAK Republicans Reveal Brutal Verdict on Trump’s Future After Election Day Fears are growing of an electoral massacre at next week’s midterms. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Republican lawmakers believe President Donald Trump stands to lose his stranglehold on the party if midterms turn out as bad as they fear.

Top GOP officials are privately sketching out what a post-election reckoning for Trump might look like, with some thinking a sufficiently ugly defeat would turn him from chief enforcer into a president forced to plead for support, according to Politico.

“He’s in trouble,” one Republican senator told the outlet, pointing to GOP officials endangered by next Tuesday’s elections who have already begun to challenge him over his war with Iran.

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That conflict has become a political millstone for Trump as soaring fuel costs, public frustration, and worsening Republican prospects have encouraged once-loyal politicians to put daylight between themselves and the White House.

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Several candidates in competitive Senate races have pressed for an end to the fighting, a striking departure from a party that has spent years treating public disagreement with Trump as political heresy.

They include Mike Rogers in Michigan, Ashley Hinson in Iowa, and Jon Husted in Ohio.

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Still, Republicans are holding out for a marginal Democratic victory rather than an outright rout.

One House representative told Politico that Trump could retain considerable leverage if Democrats secured only a slender House majority.

But a far worse defeat would reverse the balance of power, leaving the president “looking for our help more than we’d be looking for his.”

The same lawmaker warned that an overwhelming Democratic victory could unleash furious congressional scrutiny. “Every committee will investigate the hell out of him,” they said.

Republicans, the member predicted, would then begin concentrating on the 2028 presidential contest rather than defending a president who cannot seek another term.

For Trump, that would amount to a dramatic reversal after years of commanding obedience on Capitol Hill.

His endorsement has long shaped Republican primaries, while fear of alienating his supporters has discouraged lawmakers from crossing him, even when privately uneasy about his decisions.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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