MYSTERIOUS PROTRUSION Trump’s Moves Reveal Odd Bulge in New Video Trump’s boxy backside was on display at a campaign rally.

President Donald Trump’s mystery bulge has reappeared, as evidenced by a video posted online by one of his staffers.

The 80-year-old president was seen with an unusual bump on his backside while he danced onstage Saturday during a campaign rally in Tennessee. The odd, box-like shape held its position as the president, who already suffers from a growing number of health ailments, danced onstage.

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Trump’s apparent protrusion was seen on full display in video captured by White House aide Margo Martin, as the protrusion jutted out through the president’s suit.

Trump's backside was looking boxy. @MargoMartin47/X

It’s hardly the first time that Trump has been seen with the bizarre bulge, as it was on display last week at a summit in Washington, D.C.

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It first debuted at a rally in August in New York, and since then has fueled rampant speculation as to what could be tucked beneath Trump’s suit.

Karoline Leavitt/X

The new health concern only adds to the growing list of problems the president is facing. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the source of the bulge.

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The Daily Beast has extensively covered Trump’s many health ailments, including his severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, his repeated confusion, his habit of falling asleep in public, combined with his sleepless nights spent rage posting online, his slurred speech, and a surprise neck rash.

As it may relate to the mystery bulge, doctors have previously sounded the alarm on Trump’s weight

After the White House quietly acknowledged that he had gained 14 pounds since his previous physical, physicians came out to say his weight gain poses a serious risk to his health.

A medical report released in May by the White House revealed that the 6-foot-3 president weighed in at 238 pounds, placing him just 0.3 BMI points below the threshold for obesity.

Doctors have raised concerns over Trump's weight gain. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Still, Trump has frequently proclaimed to be in perfect health. Despite the concerns about his weight, after his most recent physical exam, he boasted on Truth Social that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

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