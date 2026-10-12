FOX HOLE Fox Veteran Shames Network for ‘Malpractice’ Over Guilfoyle A former Fox News boss accused the network of ignoring the scandal engulfing Donald Trump’s ambassador. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A former Fox News boss has accused his old network of “journalistic malpractice” for failing to cover the scandal engulfing Trump ally Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Ken LaCorte, 61, who ran FoxNews.com for a decade, launched his extraordinary attack Sunday as the former Fox host and ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., 48, was embroiled in allegations of financial impropriety and abusing her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece, which she denies.

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Given the magnitude of the story, LaCorte said that he was deeply troubled by his former employer’s apparent silence over the allegations against Guilfoyle, 57, who could now be fired by President Donald Trump, 80.

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“Fox has 0 reporting online about this,” he wrote on X, saying the network’s last article mentioning Guilfoyle dated Dec. 10, 2024, when Trump announced her nomination.

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The veteran executive praised Fox’s sister publication, the Wall Street Journal, for exposing a series of allegations against Guilfoyle, including claims she solicited via text messages $100,000 from MAGA donor Eric Deters with no paper trail to pay off an American Express bill.

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LaCorte, who joined Fox in 1998 and became vice president and senior executive producer of its website in 2006, insisted Fox’s alleged failure was deliberate. “It’s a conscious choice to ignore a major story that has been reported worldwide by every major news outlet,” he wrote. “It’s journalistic malpractice.”

Ken Lacorte hosts the Elephants in Rooms political media podcast. X/Ken Lacorte

Addressing Fox execs, including Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, LaCorte warned that ignoring such scandals damaged the network’s standing among its supporters.

Guilfoyle allegedly sought the payment from Deters while offering access to senior Trump administration figures, the Daily Beast reported last week.

LaCorte said the accusations, if true, could expose Guilfoyle to criminal prosecution, but Guilfoyle’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, has disputed the messages’ authenticity.

This is the message Guilfoyle sent to Deters asking for the money saying "It won't show up anywhere of you wire money to American Express..." Eric Deters

LaCorte suggested that Fox’s apparent reluctance to cover the scandal reflected a wider problem inside the network, although he said, “I suspect it’s instead a product of fear and inaction by middle management,” rather than a demand from senior executives to steer clear.

His criticism came as Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were reportedly considering firing Guilfoyle, according to the Associated Press. A senior administration official told AP that both men were furious over the allegations and could decide her future this week.

As the controversy ballooned, Fox eventually covered it.

At 6:55 p.m. ET Sunday, the network published a report detailing the allegations against Guilfoyle and the possibility of her dismissal.

Less than an hour later, LaCorte acknowledged the development and shared the Fox report with his followers. “Good to see Fox has now gotten around to it ...” he wrote.

Fox News and a representative of Guilfoyle have been approached for comment.

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