The Comedy Central star reflected on the health scare that interrupted his performance over the weekend.

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Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias opened up about a health scare that worried supporters during a live comedy show.

Iglesias, 50, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Nov. 24 to address the incident that unfolded during his comedy show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Nov. 22, when he fell ill onstage and had to be escorted offstage.

He admitted he, too, was frightened by the sudden health scare, explaining that before Sunday’s performance, he’d been “running with the check engine light on for a minute” after recovering from a cold.

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, who fell ill after "finishing a cold" on Nov. 22, performs his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on April 14, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I powered through some shows and on a show that I did in Raleigh, North Carolina, I was feeling really out of it on stage, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” the comic star recalled. “They had to walk me off stage. I was about to pass out. It was really, really bad. They had oxygen and the whole thing,” he told Hudson.

Iglesias added, “I didn’t listen to family and friends,” who told him to “take it easy.”

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. \ Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Still, despite the weekend’s scare, he revealed he isn’t focused on prioritizing rest right now. “I’m a workhorse. I don’t take breaks. I have never taken a vacation. And that’s just me,” he explained, later crediting his mother for passing on her work ethic to him.

Many fans thought the Last Comic Standing comedian felt unwell because of weight-related complications, but Iglesias dismissed those allegations as he spoke about losing 150 pounds.

“It’s crazy because it’s like, you know, I’m not the same size that I was when I first started,” he said.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who told Jennifer Hudson that he’s never taken a vacation on "The Jennifer Hudson Show,” poses during his Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on March 3, 2026. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

“Many years ago, I was performing at 430 pounds. That was my heaviest. And right now I’m 280.”

Nodding to his weight loss, he told Hudson, “My big goal before I turned 50 was that I wanted to be under 300 pounds.”

In March, Iglesias appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay, where he admitted to taking Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, for five months.

He eventually stopped taking it after noticing he was losing muscle mass rather than fat.